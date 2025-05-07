FST Opens Summer Series With HOW SWEET IT IS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre will kick off its 2025 Summer Cabaret Series with How Sweet It Is, a dynamic celebration of Motown's enduring legacy. The show explores how Motown influenced music across genres and generations, enriched by personal stories of real-life collaborations with legends like Smokey Robinson, The Beatles, and other industry icons.

Led by acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Luke McMaster, a powerhouse trio breathes new life into Motown favorites like “Tracks of My Tears,” “You Can't Hurry Love,” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.” How Sweet It Is begins performances May 27 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret.

“Motown music has this timeless ability to lift people up and bring them together,” said Luke McMaster, creator and star of How Sweet It Is. “This show is about more than nostalgia — it's about sharing the stories behind the songs, celebrating the artists who inspired us, and connecting with audiences through the joy of live music.”

McMaster, whose album Songs Of Smokey earned praise from Smokey Robinson himself, has written songs for major artists including Rihanna. He is perhaps best known for his Billboard hit “Good Morning, Beautiful” featuring Jim Brickman.

Joining McMaster onstage are celebrated vocalists Louis Tucci and Miles Aubrey. Tucci returns to FST after appearing in On the Road, and has performed on Broadway (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), off-Broadway, and in television roles. Aubrey also returns to FST following last year's The Music of Laurel Canyon. His credits include Broadway's Ring of Fire and Jersey Boys, as well as regional theatre and film.

How Sweet It Is is part of FST's three-show Summer Cabaret subscription package, which also includes Too Darn Hot, a sultry musical escape, and A Band Called Honalee, a nostalgic tribute to the iconic folk music of Peter, Paul and Mary and their peers. Subscriptions start at just $59 and can be purchased online at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

Comments