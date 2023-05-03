FRIDAY FEST Returns To The Van Wezel

Friday Fest, the free, outdoor summertime concert series at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall returns this year with an exciting lineup of bands who will bring the audience to their feet! The events run from 5-9 p.m. and are located on the lawn of the Van Wezel.

Opening the Friday Fest series on June 16 is returning favorite, Kettle of Fish. Kettle of Fish plays festival music that features blues, soul, and funk with the energy of rock 'n roll. They make old songs new again, and their originals sound like classics. Kettle of Fish is one of the hottest live acts in southwest Florida, headlining to thousands, and opening for such acts as Eddie Money, Marshall Tucker, Elvin Bishop, Dickey Betts, and many more.

The fun continues on July 21 with One Night Rodeo, an American contemporary country band. Thirteen years and over 2,000 performances in their career has prepared One Night Rodeo for their own launch into Country music stardom. Opening for superstars such as Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban and Montgomery Gentry is nothing new to this group of seasoned musicians who worked long and hard to get here.

Making their Friday Fest debut is TEN-76 on August 11. TEN-76 is a powerhouse high energy band that covers classic and modern rock. From the Lakewood Ranch homebase, TEN-76 regularly plays many of the local venues and are expanding in the Southeast Region. They have volunteered their time and entertainment for charities (ex. Breast Cancer, Fire Victims, Veterans, First Responders, and Children in need) to help raise funds and awareness.

Closing out the concert series on September 22 will be reggae band Jah Movement. The winner of Manasota Honors 2021 Musical Artist of the Year, Jah Movement features a glorifying sound where individual talents of each member come together. Highlighting the talented ensemble is hometown hero and vocalist extraordinaire Shantel Norman. Adding their own touch of R&B, soul and funk to some of the best live reggae music, Jah Movement has won the hearts of many across the Suncoast and creates a show that can't be missed.

Bring blankets or lawn chairs, take in the music and the sunset, and enjoy food and beverage from local vendors. Bringing in food, beverages and coolers from outside Friday Fest is prohibited. For additional information, visit VanWezel.org.