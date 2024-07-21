Creative Liberties' Exhibit SMALL WORKS: BIG IMPACT to Be Held This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creative Liberties will continue its all-packed July with an opening reception on Thursday, July 25, 5-7 p.m., for "Small Works: Big Impact" and works by featured studio artists at the 901B Apricot Avenue and 927 N. Lime Avenue locations. Meet the artists, view and purchase more than 225 works of art and enjoy lite bites and beverages.

There is also an exhibition of works by residents of the ARCOS Apartments, 340 Central Avenue in Sarasota, through August 31. Meet the artists, learn about their process, and view and purchase their art. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bring the whole family for Family Art Day, Saturday, July 27, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Artist Kat Sjogren will lead families in a mixed-media painting art project. This event is open to all ages and skill levels and there is no RSVP required. All supplies are included. This is a free program, made possible by generous funding from the Johnson Singer Arts & Education Fund.

An ongoing event is A Taste of Art at Chaz 51 Steakhouse, 549 US 41 Bypass N, Venice. The partnership pairs fine cuisine with fine art and demonstrations every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, 5-8:30 p.m. Enjoy a meal and interact with artists.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, both artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that "more than 40 independent local artists have artwork on display or are working at our three locations." She adds that Creative Liberties provides “affordable working studio spaces, display walls, emerging artist residencies, education opportunities, community outreach, and unique events—all in close proximity to the downtown center of Sarasota."

Creative Liberties now has three locations in Sarasota; the original location at 901-B Apricot Avenue features nine studio artists and gallery walls for five feature artists. The 927 N. Lime Avenue location features 12 studio artists, gallery walls for nine feature artists and the Creative Academy classroom/community space. Its third location, Creative Liberties Artist Residencies at Gaze Gallery, is in the ARCOS Apartments, 340 Central Avenue and offers limited-time artist residences for work and display space.

"We are responding to the needs of the artists in our community and the interests of the art enthusiasts,” says Gerdeman, "and we are thrilled to offer a whole new art buying experience that adds depth and value for both the artists and the collectors. We want to make art accessible to all, for those who want to create, sell, learn, view and buy.”

Twenty-one artists have made Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery their artistic workspace. These include: Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed-media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Dante Garcia (oil painting); Drita Dawn Hajroja (painting and mixed-media); Susan Hurwitch (mixed media, collage); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Deb Lambert (fiber and weaving); Gary LaParl (oil painting); Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography); Jie Li (portraiture pastel, charcoal portraiture and plein air oil painting); Henry Martin (photography and mixed-media); Lee Oberlander (watercolor, acrylic paint and mixed-media); Steve Schwartz (acrylic paint, mixed-media); Nancy Turner (printmaking and mixed media); Cheryl Taub (acrylic paint, pastel and collage); John-Norman Tuck (acrylic and mixed media); Sandra Wix (illustration, portraits and photography); and Ava Young (abstract acrylic painting). Artists Beth Climo (painting, mixed media); and Kat Sjogren (mixed media painting) have joined the studio at 927 for the summer.

For more information about Creative Liberties, visit www.creativeliberties.net; call 941-799-6634 or email info@creativeliberties.net. The Limelight District studios are open to the public, Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday to Wednesday by appointment. The Rosemary artists residency at Gaze Gallery is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

