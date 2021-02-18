Circus Arts Conservatory To Offer Spring Break Camp

For parents who are wondering what they might be able to do with their kids during the Sarasota County Schools spring break in mid-March, Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) has a unique, exciting and healthy option to consider: from March 15-19, the CAC will offer its first-ever Spring Break Camp. Students ages 6-15 will have the opportunity to learn a variety of circus acts while gaining physical proficiency, learning self-discipline, and developing important life management and social skills.

Circus promotes teamwork, builds muscles, improves coordination, increases concentration skills, and infuses campers with confidence and self-esteem; plus, it's a lot of fun. Skills will be introduced and taught throughout the week, including but not limited to: juggling, tightrope, trapeze, hula hoops, aerials, clowning and more. Children are encouraged to explore a variety of skills as well as to choose a target skill they feel passionate about.

Intensive health and safety protocols are in place to protect campers and staff. Masks will be required. All campers will have daily infrared temperature checks administered before entering the camp facility. Overall camp size has been scaled down and group acts may not be included. All campers will be dropped off and picked up in a carline fashion; no parents or guardians will be allowed inside the arena facility. There will be frequent hand-washing breaks and all communal spaces and equipment will be sanitized daily.

"As we have seen through our Sailor Circus youth training program - and as I've noted as the parent of a longtime Sailor Circus participant - the benefits of the circus arts for young people are tremendous," said CAC Executive Vice President/COO Jennifer Mitchell . "Physical activity is essential for physical well-being and enhances academic performance. Our kids tend to be high-achieving, confident, disciplined, and learn lessons that help them to be successful in life. We encourage families who may be seeking new activities for their children to give our program a try!"

The camp will be offered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Sailor Circus Arena (2075 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota). Tuition is $325; after care is available from 3-5:30 p.m. for $30/day or $75/week. Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, call 941-355-9335 or visit circusarts.org/programs/circus-spring-break-camp.