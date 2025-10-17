Cast Set for COME FROM AWAY at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Asolo Repertory Theatre has revealed the complete casting for COME FROM AWAY, launching the 2025–26 season with performances November 12–December 28, 2025.

Set in the immediate aftermath of September 11, 2001, COME FROM AWAY tells the uplifting true story of 7,000 airline passengers diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, and the extraordinary kindness they encountered. With propulsive music, humor, and heart, this global hit celebrates the power of community and the best of humanity when the world feels at its darkest.

“I have long been a fan of this poignant and joyful musical. It is an honor to create a new production as we approach the 25th anniversary of 9/11,” says director Peter Rothstein. “The show is a testament to the transformative power of kindness, generosity and compassion.”

The principal cast features Michelle Barber (Diane and Others; Guthrie Theater: Cabaret; Chanhassen Dinner Theatres: Mamma Mia!), Will Branner (Kevin T. and Others; Broadway: Back to the Future; National Tour: Mean Girls), Charlie Clark (Oz and Others; Asolo Rep: Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical; Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati: Next to Normal), Diana DiMarzio (Beulah and Others; Broadway: Sweeney Todd, The Visit), Sara Esty (Janice and Others; Asolo Rep: Crazy for You; Broadway: An American in Paris, The Phantom of the Opera), Aaron Kaburick (Claude and Others; Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Hello, Dolly!), ZUMMY MOHAMMED (Kevin J. and Others; Come From Away—Saugatuck Center for the Arts; Broadway at Music Circus: Cinderella), Erick Pinnick (Nick and Others; National Tour: Shucked; Trinity Rep: Sweeney Todd), Edred Utomi (Bob and Others; Broadway: Hamilton; Off-Broadway: A Sign of the Times), ALÉNA WATTERS (Beverly and Others; Broadway: The Cher Show, Mrs. Doubtfire), and EJ Zimmerman (Bonnie and Others; u/s Beverly and Others).

Understudies include Mia Bergstrom (u/s Janice and Others; u/s Bonnie and Others; u/s Beverly and Others), Evan Ross BRODY (u/s Oz and Others; u/s Kevin T. and Others), JALEN KIRKMAN (u/s Bob and Others; u/s Kevin J. and Others), ELLIE PATTISON (u/s Beulah and Others), and Nia Simone Smith (u/s Hannah and Others; u/s Diane and Others),

Creative Team: Directed by Peter Rothstein; Choreography by Kelli Foster Warder; Music Direction by Angela Steiner; Scenic Design by Adam Koch; Costume Design by Tracy Dorman; Lighting Design by Paul Whitaker; Projection Design by Greg Emetaz; Sound Design by Beth Lake and Justin Stasiw; Hair, Wig & Makeup Design by Michelle Hart.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein. Original Broadway production produced by Junkyard Dog Productions. COME FROM AWAY is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).