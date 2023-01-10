Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA is Now Playing at the Urbanite Theatre

Performances run January 6 - February 19, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  
Urbanite Theatre will continue its 2022/23 Season with the tender father-daughter drama Birds of North America by Anna Ouyang Moench. Directed by Urbanite Theatre Co-Artistic Director Summer Wallace, Birds of North America explores the complexities of familial relationships, and how personal politics and global worldviews shape our connections with those we love.

As birders, John and his daughter Caitlyn adore spending tender autumn days attempting to catch glimpses of elusive birds. But as seasons, the climate, and global politics change, the two find their connection as rare as a red-headed Woodpecker.

In a lyrical and endearing family portrait, Birds of North America unfolds in detailed layers like the scattered leaves of each passing year.

"Birds of North America is a timely, charming play about the complexities of a relationship between a father and daughter," says director Summer Wallace. "You see the two navigating their relationship while bird watching and how they attempt to use this passion for birding as a way to connect and communicate with each other."

Summer continues "Today, we're at a place of division where we've stopped listening to one another, and this play explores the longing of wanting to be seen and understood despite your differences."

Production history: Birds of North America received its world premiere at Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado in 2017, and professional productions at Mosaic Theatre, Chester Theatre Company, Third Avenue PlayWorks, Thrown Stone Theater and Theater With a View.

Winner, Generations Award, Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, 2017

The 2022/23 Season, titled Heredity, will feature four productions that investigate the complexities of interpersonal family dynamics and heritage.




