Asolo Rep Presents 'The Creation of CAMELOT' Zoom Event

Hosted by Charles Troy and Asolo Rep Dramaturg James Monaghan, the event will be held on March 16 at 3pm.

Mar. 11, 2021  

Brush up on your Arthurian knowledge with celebrated musical theatre historian and graphic designer Charles Troy for an in-depth digital (via Zoom) exploration into the creation of the Tony Award-winning musical sensation Camelot. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn more about Asolo Rep's upcoming concert version of the beloved masterpiece, running March 17 - 31. Hosted by Charles Troy and Asolo Rep Dramaturg James Monaghan, the event will be held on March 16 at 3pm.

Camelot
March 19 - 31 | Previews March 17 & 18
Book and Music by Alan Jay Lerner
Lyrics by Frederick Loewe
New Orchestrations by Steve Orich
Directed by Celine Rosenthal

The winner of four Tony Awards®, Lerner and Loewe's classic 1960 musical defined an age when integrity, courage, and goodness prevailed as the ideals of humankind. King Arthur has created a utopian kingdom of chivalry and civil rule, but when his beloved Queen Guenevere falls in love with his most trusted knight, true honor is put to the test. With one of Broadway's most enchanting scores featuring the hauntingly romantic "If Ever I Would Leave You" and "I Loved You Once in Silence." With a streamlined concert staging by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, and new orchestrations by Tony-nominated Steve Orich, this exquisite musical promises love at first sight, a castle in the distance, and an equal place for all.

WHO:

Charles Troy, popular speaker and presenter, is an acclaimed musical theatre historian and graphic designer. He has created over 50 multi-media presentations and had presented his work to countless local and national audiences. His work has also been published in The Sondheim Review.

WHEN:

"The Creation of Camelot" will be held on March 16 at 3pm.

Tickets are on sale now online only.

HOW:

For tickets and more information, visit : https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YVoyCqt_QHC9Or_J3s9lFw


