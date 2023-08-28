Asolo Rep Appoints New Directors Of Development And Marketing

Asolo Repertory Theatre announced today that Sarah Johnson has been named the theatre's new Director of Development and Eric Pugh has been named Director of Marketing and Communications, both are now serving in these capacities.

Asolo Rep's Managing Director, Ross Egan said, “As Peter Rothstein and I begin our tenure, we believe these two experienced and creative individuals will play a key role in leading Asolo Rep into its new beginning."

Sarah Johnson holds two Bachelor degrees in Criminology and Investigations and Communications Studies from West Virginia University. She also holds an Associates Degree in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management but has somehow found herself fundraising in the non-profit world for the past thirteen years. Sarah spent more than seven years working at the UNHCR- United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, a job that took her all over the world raising funds and advocating for displaced people. Over the course of her career, she has raised more than $115 million dollars and is eager to make an impact at Asolo Rep. Sarah joined as the Associate Development Director in February 2022 and now as Director of Development, she is excited to build a strong team and contribute to the success of the organization.

“I look forward to continuing to connect with our incredible supporters and to engage with the Sarasota community that has proved passionate about embracing the performing arts,” stated Johnson.

“I am honored to lead the marketing and communications efforts, working alongside Ross and Peter, at this historic and beloved theatre,” said Asolo Rep's Director of Marketing and Communications, Eric Pugh. “I am looking forward to becoming reacquainted with the Sarasota community and strengthening the Asolo Rep's commitment to community.”

Eric Pugh joins Asolo Repertory Theatre, after most recently serving as the Director of Marketing for America's oldest and largest outdoor theatre, The Muny, where he led audience redevelopment after the pandemic. Pugh's successes have included increasing ticket revenue at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania by over $2.3 Million or 70% during his tenure, which also includes an increase in subscriptions of nearly 4,000 or 60%. He has held similar positions, with comparable results at Cleveland Play House, STAGES St. Louis, Florida Studio Theatre and the Carousel. An avid theatre fan, he feels blessed to be doing what he loves. When not at work, he can be found at a local theatre, or in New York, checking out the latest productions.

Now in its 65th season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few select theatres in the nation that performs in true rotating repertory, Asolo Rep's highly skilled acting company and extensive craftsmanship bring to life this unique performance method that gives audiences the opportunity to see multiple productions in the span of a few days. Asolo Rep presents up to 6 productions each season, including contemporary and classic works and provocative musical theatre experiences. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the new leadership of Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan, Asolo Rep's ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations. Visit asolorep.org to learn more.