Arts Advocates Announces March Events Including A Luncheon With Barbara Ramsay

Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of March events, which includes a luncheon with guest speaker Barbara Ramsay, chief conservator of The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art; and two art talks in the Arts Advocates Gallery: “Late Bloomers: Contemporary Women Artists Who Achieved Fame in Their Senior Years” with Judy Levine, and “Diane Farber: Collecting Contemporary Glass.” Farber also hosts a salon in her home, and the March member artist exhibit is “Revise Assumptions/Libby Hawk Paintings.” Unless otherwise indicated, registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

The Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, hosts monthly exhibits by member artists. Shows run from the first Saturday to the last Saturday of each month. Libby Hawk will exhibit her work from March 1-29, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Her “Revise Assumptions/Libby Hawk Paintings” exhibit challenges norms about two- and three-dimensional art. She creates provocative abstracts on paper and canvas, vibrating with color and texture. Admission is free; registration not required.

On March 4 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., in the Arts Advocates Gallery, Judy Levine presents the art talk “Late Bloomers: Contemporary Women Artists Who Achieved Fame in Their Senior Years.” When we consider late bloomers, we immediately think of Grandma Moses who achieved artistic greatness in her 80s. Levine will showcase influential women artists still working into their 80s, 90s, and 100s, and discuss what keeps them creating and the impediments that stalled their artistic recognition. Free for Arts Advocates members, $5 for non-members.

On March 11 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., in the Arts Advocates Gallery, Diane Farber presents the art talk “Collecting Contemporary Glass: A Passionate Pursuit.” Farber, an art enthusiast, attended annual art fairs in Michigan and developed an appreciation for various forms of artwork. When a friend introduced her to a glass gallery, it sparked her passion for contemporary glass art. Her collection is diverse, and each piece carries a personal story. Free for Arts Advocates members, $5 for non-members.

On March 18, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., Farber opens her home for a special viewing of her glass collection and to share stories about the artists whose work she has collected and her connections to them. Tickets for Diane Farber's glass collection salonevent are $50. The address will be sent to registrants in advance of the event.

Arts Advocates presents monthly luncheon programs at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, featuring engaging speakers discussing local arts-related topics. Barbara Ramsay, chief conservator of The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, is the featured speaker on March 20, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. One of the museum's key responsibilities is the preservation of its historic architecture and collections. Art conservators identify potential risks and aim to prevent damage to works of art so restoration treatment will not be required. When intervention is necessary, conservators carry out detailed analyses, careful testing, and delicate treatments to help stabilize the structure of the pieces and improve their appearance in keeping with the artists' intentions. In her presentation, Ramsay will outline the role of the art conservator and reveal details of some recent painting conservation treatments. $45 for Arts Advocates members; $50 for non-members. Lunch is included.

The Arts Advocates' collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.

To learn more about or become a member of Arts Advocates, or to register for events, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.

