Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota’s March Programs to Include Violin-Guitar Duo and More

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present three diverse concerts in March. ArcoStrum, committed to redefining the 21st century violin-guitar art form, performs March 5 at Sarasota Yacht Club. Beethoven, Beats and Beyond, a free, family-friendly concert at The Bay Sarasota, takes place March 15. Invoke, a quartet that successfully dodges even the most valiant attempts at genre classification, plays March 17 at Plantation Golf and Country Club.

ArcoStrum artists Strauss Shi, violin and Tengyue Zhang, guitar are known for their charisma, virtuosity, and dynamic on-stage chemistry. Committed to redefining the 21st century violin-guitar art form, ArcoStrum presents innovative chamber music that blends multiple genres, eras, and cultures. The duo champions unique concert programming through original transcriptions of beloved classical repertoire, progressive rock, and traditional Chinese instrumental music featuring the erhu and dizi. Their Lunch and Listen concert is March 5, 11:00 a.m. at the Sarasota Yacht Club. Tickets are $75 (includes lunch).

Artist Series Concerts presents Beethoven, Beats and Beyond, a free, family-friendly concert at The Bay Sarasota on March 15 at 6:00 p.m. Celebrated beatbox artist Karim Manning will join a string quartet from Upward Notes to lead the audience on an exploration of beat boxing and spoken word fused with classical music. This interactive performance is centered around Max Richter's reimagining of The Four Seasons by Vivaldi and will include environmentally inspired freestyle, audience-driven improvisation, and audience participation. This concert, generously sponsored by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, will be loved by children and adults of all ages. Free admission, open seating (brings chairs or blankets).

Invoke, on March 17, 5:30 p.m. at Plantation Golf and Country Club, closes the Lighter Fare series for the season. Invoke successfully dodges even the most valiant attempts at genre classification. The multi-instrumental quartet of Nick Montopoli, Zach Matteson, Karl Mitze, and Geoff Manyin encompasses traditions from across America, including classical, bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, and minimalism. Fueled by their passion for storytelling, Invoke weaves together all these styles to form a unique contemporary repertoire featuring original works composed by and for the group. Their creative performances are designed to stretch imaginations and broaden perceptions of music. Tickets are $85 (includes dinner).

