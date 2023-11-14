Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents The Queen's Six in December

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present The Queen's Six on December 17, 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota. Direct from Windsor Castle where they perform chapel choir duties and sing regularly for the royal family, this program includes austere early chant, florid Renaissance polyphony, bawdy madrigals, haunting folk songs, upbeat jazz and pop arrangements, and seasonal favorites in the incomparable British tradition. A meet and greet with the musicians will follow the concert.

For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.

The Queen's Six was established in 2008, the 450th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth I, from whom they take their name. Based at Windsor Castle, members of The Queen's Six make up part of the lay clerks of St. George's Chapel, whose homes lie within the castle walls. The chapel choir, which consists of girl and boy choristers and 12 professional adult singers, performs some eight services a week, as well as at private and state occasions, often before the royal family. In 2018, group members' duties with the chapel choir included singing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, now The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In 2021, three members of the group sang at the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. In 2022-2023, members of the group sang at the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II, appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “CBS Sunday Morning,” and were featured in People Magazine.

The Queen's Six members Elisabeth Paul, Tom Lilburn, Nicholas Madden, Dominic Bland, Greg Skidmore, and Simon Whiteley have come together to bring their unique style of entertainment to a much wider audience. The Queen's Six has sung at a number of prestigious festivals and venues, including the MET Cloisters in New York City, the Salzburg Bachgesellschaft, the Bermuda Festival, Bayreuth's Margravial Opera House, and St Louis Cathedral Basilica.