Ann Morrison, Heathcliff Saunders and More Set for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At Asolo Repertory Theatre

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced complete casting for the epic closing of the 2024 – 2025 Season, Jesus Christ Superstar, which begins previews on May 14, 2025. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice and directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Jesus Christ Superstar runs May 14 – June 15.

“Jesus Christ Superstar revolutionized the world of musical theatre,” stated Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein. “I am thrilled to welcome Josh Rhodes back to Asolo Rep to create what will no doubt be a revolutionary production.”

Love. Betrayal. And Redemption. Under the hot Judean sun, tempers fray and a rogue apostle questions his Messiah, who in turns questions his God. The choices they make will change the course of the world -- forever. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice revolutionized theater when their epic rock opera debuted fifty years ago, introducing the world to such songs as “I Don't Know How to Love Him” and “Heaven on Their Minds.” Following his celebrated interpretations of Cabaret, The Sound of Music and Evita, Josh Rhodes returns to Asolo Rep with a fiery and revelatory new production.

CAST OF JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

AnnEliza Canning-Skinner (Apostle) AnnEliza “Liza” went to the University of Michigan for Musical Theatre. Her credits include Hannah/Bowery Beauty/ u/s Medda in Disney's Newsies (Stages St. Louis), Sarah (rehearsal stand-in) for Ragtime: 25th Anniversary Concert, Eggie White in Something Rotten (Sacramento Music Circus), the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (Fulton Theatre), Star-To-Be in Annie (Papermill Playhouse), Leisl in Sound of Music (Alabama Shakespeare), and other various credits.

Taylor Colleton (Apostle) Asolo Repertory Theatre debut! Broadway: Water for Elephants, Hadestown. Off-Broadway: Henry Box Brown: The Musical (Children's Theater Company). Regional: World Premiere of Water for Elephants (Alliance Theatre), Beauty and the Beast (Ordway Center for the Performing Arts); Oklahoma! (Denver Center for the Performing Arts); Drowsy Chaperone (Totem Pole Playhouse); Rock of Ages (Norwegian Cruise Line). National Tour: Beauty and the Beast. Carnegie Hall: Harmonic Convergence Guest Artist. Proud UArts alumni.

Alex Drost (Apostle) is extremely honored to be a part of Asolo Repertory Theatre's production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Theatre: Saturday Night Fever (Tony Manero), Billy Elliot: The Musical (Tony Elliot), Randy Skinner's 42nd Street, Royal Caribbean International's Mamma Mia! (Eddie), amongst other productions. TV: 1923 (CBS/ Paramount+).

JAID GREEN (Apostle) is a NYC-based performer and choreographer. She was recently an apprentice at Flat Rock Playhouse performing in Jesus Christ Superstar (Ensemble) and Slowpoke (Flora the Fox). She was Associate Director/Choreographer for Sweet Charity under the direction of Jane Lanier (SSTI). She graduated from Elon University with a BFA in Music Theatre in 2024.

John Guaragna (Apostle) is from Yonkers, NY. BFA in Theatre Arts from CAP21/Molloy University. National Tours: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Bruce Sudano) Chicago (Ensemble, Billy u/s) Theatre: Newsies (Tommy Boy/Spot), Footloose (Ensemble, Ren u/s) A Chorus Line (Greg) and has been in many other productions regionally. He is also a choreographer and passionate dance teacher.

Shane Lonergan (Simon) is a New York based actor and director. He is thrilled to be making his Asolo Repertory Theatre debut in one of his favorite musicals of all time. His professional acting credits include Rent (Roger), Rock of Ages (Drew), and Heathers: The Musical (JD). As a director, he has helmed Exit Left Theater Company's Spring Awakening. Shane graduated from Oberlin College with a BA in Theater and Biology.

CJ LORENTZ (Apostle) is an actor, vocalist, songwriter, musician, and voice coach with Musical Theatre BFA training from Central Washington University. As a coach, he aims to help people uncover their sound and use it to communicate effectively, with joy and compassion. Recent credits include Mamma Mia! (Sky) and Festival of New Musicals (Wakeman: Henry Austin) at Village Theatre, Into the Woods (Jack's Cover), and Otto in Spring Awakening at The 5th Avenue.

Cameron Loyal (Caiaphas) Grateful to be here at Asolo Repertory Theatre! BROADWAY: Bad Cinderella (Prince Charming). NATIONAL TOURS: Les Misérables (U/s Javert, U/s Bishop of Digne), My Fair Lady (Freddy Eynsford-Hill), An Officer and a Gentleman (Sid Worley). NEW YORK Theatre: New York City Center Encores: Love Life, Carnegie Hall: Austens Pride. REGIONAL: Signature Theatre: A Funny Thing… Forum (Miles Gloriosus), Goodspeed: South Pacific (Lt. Cable), Ivoryton Playhouse: Smokey Joes Cafe (Fred), White Plains: Aida, Artshi: Legally Blonde (Kyle).

Kelly McIntyre (Annas) National tour: A Night With Janis Joplin (Janis Joplin); NYC: Begin Again (Orchard Project), Beau (Musical Theatre Factory); Regional: May We All (The Rev), Love In Hate Nation (Two River Theatre), world premiere of Punk Rock Girl (Argyle Theatre); You can find Kelly performing around NYC in nightlife with Apocalypse Noir, and with her rock band “She's Everist” (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.).

Trina Mills (Apostle, Associate Choreographer) is so happy to be back with her Asolo Repertory Theatre family! Born and raised in Seattle WA, Mills' regional acting credits include Evita and Sound of Music at Asolo Rep. A Chorus Line (Sheila) and The Wiz (Glinda) at The 5th Ave Theatre. Legally Blonde (Paulette), Mamma Mia! (Tanya) at Village Theatre. Jersey Boys, Paint Your Wagon, and Chess at The MUNY. Cabaret at The Old Globe. The Who's Tommy at The Kennedy Center.

Ann Morrison (King Herod) is an actor, singer, writer, director for 48 years, Ann starred in original roles on Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Love Musik; London's West End: Peg; Off Broadway: Goblin Market; and leading roles at regional theaters throughout the country. Ann has recorded more than a dozen albums and is a celebrated solo cabaret artist. She is the recipient of the Theatre World Award©, Drama Desk Award© Drama-Logue Award, United Solo Award, SAMMY, HANDY, Sarasota Magazine Award, John Ringling Towers Award, Best Plays Citation, 2020 Outstanding Contribution to Florida Professional Theatre, and 2023 NY BISTRO Award. Ann plays herself in the documentary Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened.

Jesse Nager (Jesus) is excited to debut at Asolo Repertory Theatre. He starred as Smokey Robinson in the Broadway revival of Motown the Musical (NAACP Theatre Award nomination). Original New York/Broadway productions of Motown the Musical, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Scandalous, Good Vibrations, Windows, and Fame! Regional: Being Alive (dir. Billy Porter), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Papermill), and A Grand Night for Singing (Goodspeed). He performed with Mariah Carey and Shania Twain at Madison Square Garden and contributed to NBC's Smash and Hairspray. Jesse founded The Broadway Boys, blending traditional showtunes with pop sounds.

ARIEL NEYDAVOUD (Peter) is a multidisciplinary artist living in NYC. He has had the pleasure of working with some of the most innovative minds in theatre, including Daniel Sullivan, Kathleen Marshall, Warren Carlyle, Bill T. Jones, and Stephen Brackett. He was chosen by Lonny Price to portray a leading role in his remount of the musical Kismet for the first American production to authentically cast MENA actors. Deeply committed to utilizing theatrical storytelling as a medium for activism, he is fiercely passionate about expanding the scope of SWANA/MENA voices in theatre and is an active member of the SWANA Writers' Cooperative.

JAY ROBERTS-MILLER (Apostle) is so excited to make their Asolo Repertory Theatre debut! National Tours: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Swing, Co-Dance Captain), A Bronx Tale (Handsome Nick, u/s Calogero–Networks). Off-Broadway: From Here to Eternity, (Anderson, Baryshnikov Arts Center). Regional: Trading Places (Swing—Alliance Theater), Spamalot (Ensemble–Ogunquit Playhouse), Kiss Me, Kate (Gremio, u/s Bill–Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), A Christmas Carol (Ensemble–Zach Scott Theatre), Footloose, South Pacific, Mamma Mia! (Ensemble–The Rev), Secret Garden (Dickon–New London Barn Playhouse).

Heath Saunders (Judas) is a multidisciplinary theater artist who is constantly developing new musicals. Select acting credits: Love Life (NY City Center Encores), Rent (The Atlanta Opera), Company (Broadway), Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC Live!, Chicago Lyric), Alice By Heart (MCC Theater), The Great Comet (Broadway). They wrote the score for the new musical Newton's Cradle, and their 2020 EP “Does Not Play Well With Others” can be heard wherever you stream music. In 2021, they co-founded Spectra Theater with their family.

Tally Sessions (Pontius Pilate) Asolo: The Sound of Music (Captain Von Trapp). Broadway: A Wonderful World, Company, Anastasia, War Paint, Falsettos, Paramour, School of Rock, Big Fish, The House of Blue Leaves. Off-Broadway: The Gardens of Anuncia (Lincoln Center), Giant (The Public), Queen of the Mist (Transport Group), Anyone Can Whistle (Encores!), Yank! (York). Regional: Leading roles at The Old Globe, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, The Muny, Barrington Stage, The Kennedy Center, Alliance Theatre, Signature Theatre, Kansas City Rep, Milwaukee Rep, Olney Theatre, Studio Theatre, Cape Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse and more. TV: …Maisel, Falling Water, Elementary.

Jared Svoboda (Apostle) is ecstatic to be part of his first production at Asolo Repertory Theatre. Past credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Tour), Bat Out of Hell (Vegas Residency), Jersey Boys and Newsies (The Rev), Footloose (NCL), fans of documentaries might recognize Jared as Jesus from Morgan Freeman's Story of God. Jared is a proud graduate of NYU Tisch.

Sean Watkinson (Apostle) Broadway: A Beautiful Noise. National Tour: Hadestown. Other credits include Signature Theatre, Cape Playhouse, George St Playhouse, Oklahoma Lyric. Florida State University BFA Alum.

Grace Yoo (Mary Magdelene) Asolo Repertory Theatre debut! Broadway: Hadestown. Tour: A Christmas Carol, Todd Rundgren's Clearly Human, White Knight album tour. Regional: Soft Power (Helen Hayes nominee), Into the Woods (Hollywood Bowl), Mamma Mia! (East West Players).

MADDIE MOSSNER (swing) is thrilled to be performing at Asolo Repertory Theatre! Other professional credits include American Psycho (Kokandy Productions). Maddie graduated from The Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, performing in shows such as 42nd Street and Head Over Heels.

TREVOR SHINGLER (swing) is thrilled to be making his Asolo Repertory Theatre debut! He attended Rider University, where he played Billy Crocker in Anything Goes and Clifford Bradshaw in Cabaret. Regional Credits Include Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), Xanadu (Terpsichore), The Wizard of Oz (Uncle Henry/Oz Guard).

John Zamborsky (swing) or just “Zamb,” is a NYC-based Performing Artist & Arts Educator. Touring: Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar. Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, Portsmouth Music Hall, John W. Engeman Theater, Hope Repertory Theatre, Forestburgh Playhouse. Offstage, Zamb is a performing artist at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, FL.

MUSIC AND LYRICS

Andrew Lloyd Webber has composed the scores of some of the world's most famous musicals. From Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (1969) to Cinderella (2021), his work has been consistently seen on world stages. Before the COVID pandemic hit, Lloyd Webber had shows continually running in the West End for 48 years and on Broadway for 41. When Sunset Boulevard joined School of Rock, CATS and The Phantom of the Opera, he equaled Rodgers & Hammerstein's record of four shows running simultaneously on Broadway. He is one of the select groups of artists with EGOT status, having received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

Lloyd Webber owns seven London theatres, including the iconic London Palladium and Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Over the past three years the latter has been completely restored and renovated at a cost of over £60 million. It is one of the biggest projects ever undertaken by a private theatre owner in recent times. His mantra that every penny of profit made from his theatres is ploughed back into the buildings has meant that considerable work has been undertaken across his theatre portfolio during the pandemic, including the complete remodeling and reseating of the Gillian Lynne.

Lloyd Webber is passionate about the importance of musical education and diversity in the arts. The Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation provides 30 performing arts scholarships every year for talented students with financial need and supports a range of projects such as the Music In Secondary School Trust and commissioning research into diversity in theatre.

Andrew Lloyd Webber was knighted in 1992 and created an honorary life peer in 1997. To mark his 70th birthday, his bestselling autobiography Unmasked was published by Harper Collins in March 2018.

Tim Rice has worked in music, theatre, and films since 1965 when he met Andrew Lloyd Webber, a fellow struggling songwriter. Rather than pursue Tim's ambitions to write rock or pop songs they turned their attention to Andrew's obsession – musical theatre. Their first collaboration was based on the life of Dr. Thomas Barnardo, the Victorian philanthropist, The Likes of Us. Their next three works together were much more successful – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita.

Tim has since worked with other distinguished popular composers such as Elton John (The Lion King, Aida), Alan Menken (Aladdin, King David, Beauty and the Beast), Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson (Chess), and Stuart Brayson (From Here to Eternity). He has also written with Freddie Mercury, Burt Bacharach and Rick Wakeman among others.

Tim founded his own cricket team in 1973, which has now played over 750 matches, and was president of MCC, founded in 1789, in 2002. He crops up here and there in all branches of the media, drawing on his extensive knowledge of the history of popular music.

As an EGOT, he is one of only 17 people in the world to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, was knighted by HM Queen Elizabeth II in 1994, and is the proud owner of a boxer dog and two dozen chickens.

DIRECTOR AND CHOREOGRAPHER

Josh Rhodes (Director & Choreographer) is thrilled to be back in Sarasota. At Asolo Rep, Josh directed Cabaret, Hair, Ana Isabelle and Friends, The Sound of Music, Evita, and Guys and Dolls, and choreographed the world premiere of Knoxville, Barnum, Working, My Fair Lady, and Yentl. Other directing credits include: Regency Girls, Cabaret, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville, Guys and Dolls (Old Globe Theater), Knoxville (Clarence Brown Theater), Dear World, Mack & Mabel, Grand Hotel (NY City Center Encores!); SPAMalot, The Who's Tommy (Kennedy Center); Chess, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Paint Your Wagon, Jersey Boys (Muny); Showboat (Bucks County Playhouse); and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando. On Broadway he directed and choreographed the highly acclaimed revival of SPAMalot, as well as choreographing Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, First Date, It Shoulda Been You, and Bright Star, He choreographed Carousel and Sweeney Todd starring Emma Thompson on London's West End. Other choreography credits include Company starring Neil Patrick Harris, Sondheim: The Birthday Concert (PBS), the Australian tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and the U.K. tour of Doctor Dolittle.

MUSIC DIRECTION

Jenny Kim-Godfrey (Music Director, Conductor, Percussion) is a Korean-American music director, voice coach, and an award-winning opera singer. She is a resident voice coach with Cirque du Soleil, resident MD with Norwegian Cruise Lines, and most recently earned the new title of “mom” last September with the birth of her daughter, Josie. Some of her favorite directing credits include Cabaret, (Peterborough Players); The Choir of Man (NCL); and Broadway World's award-winning production of Man of La Mancha for Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Asolo Rep: Dir. Peter Rothstein). Jenny holds her Master's in Opera and Conducting from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. A proud immigrant from South Korea, Jenny owes everything to her iconic parents and husband Jon (heard in this show on the guitar!).

CREATIVE TEAM

Josh Rhodes (Director and Choreographer), Jenny Kim-Godgrey (Music Direction) Adam Koch (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design) Cory Pattak (Lighting Design), Ken Travis (Sound Design), Steven Royal (Projection Design), Michelle Hart (Hair, Makeup and Wig Design), Jonathan Godfrey & Jenny Kim-Godfrey (Additional Arrangements), Lee Wilkins (Associate Director), Trina Mills (Associate Choreographer), Carl Haan (Associate Music Director), Kimberly Ann McCann (Production Stage Manager), Jennifer Gregory & Matthew Rohan (Assistant Stage Managers), Jason Paul Tate (Fight Choreographer), James Monaghan (Dramaturg), DeWanda Smith Soeder (Cultural Competency Coordinator), Geoff Josselson, CSA (New York Casting).

ENHANCED EXPERIENCES

Asolo Rep Talkbacks (FREE)

After the Tuesday Evening, and Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday Matinee performances . Attendees can enhance their experience with these post-show conversations that are facilitated between the audience and members of the Production Team or cast.

Asolo Repertory Theatre subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Matinees at 1:30 PM on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and select Thursdays. For more information, visit AsoloRep.org or call 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388.

