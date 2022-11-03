Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Allman Family Revival Comes to The Van Wezel

This year, the Revival tour will stop at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Monday, November 28 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 03, 2022  

On the heels of a month-long tour in Europe, Devon Allman is thrilled to return with the sixth annual ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL. This year, the Revival tour will stop at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Monday, November 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.

Devon Allman shares, "We are in the 6th year of saluting my dad's music and life for the Allman Family Revival...but it's reaching beyond that initial sentiment. It's galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It's continuing a tradition of feel based music and it's an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it's way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance...making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage."

Over the past six years, Devon has proven that he is a master ringleader, connector and front man. He has perfected the art of orchestrating experiential evenings that bring together top tier talent including Marcus King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Big Head Todd, Ivan Neville, George Porter, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Kenny Aronoff, Karl Denson, Eric Gales, Robert Randolph, and many more.

Five years ago, on December 8, 2017, Devon invited some of his closest musical compadres onto the hallowed stage of The Fillmore in San Francisco to perform a three-hour, multi-set monster of a concert for the sold-out crowd in tribute to Devon's late father, Gregg. For Devon, the date was bittersweet; what would've been Gregg's 70th birthday., and in a year when the award-winning musician lost both parents within a few months of each other. What Devon started in December 2017 as the simple idea of "music as medicine" has since turned into The Allman Family Revival - an epic coast to coast tour that brings a together a happy and healing cosmic experience that celebrates the life, spirit, and indelible musical legacy of Gregg Allman.

Tickets for Allman Family Revival at the Van Wezel are $60.97 - $103.77 can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of ten or more should contact 941-263-6726.




