AMADEUS Kicks Off Summer Classic Movies At The Opera House In June

Sarasota Opera has announced the return of its popular summer movie series: Classic Movies at the Opera House and HD at the Opera House, celebrating the Sarasota Opera House's cinematic roots and vibrant cultural legacy. Classic Hollywood gems and HD-filmed performances of opera and ballet from internationally renowned companies will be presented on select Fridays and Sundays from June through October.

The 2025 series kicks off on Sunday, June 8 at 1:30 p.m. with Puccini's Madama Butterfly from London's Royal Opera House. The Classic Movies series begins on Friday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. with the multi-Academy Award-winning Amadeus. All tickets go on sale Monday, April 28 at SarasotaOpera.org.

All seats are general admission. Ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase tickets before arriving at the theater. Information and tickets can be found online at SarasotaOpera.org or by calling the Box Office at (941) 328-1300. Sarasota Opera subscribers can purchase discounted HD at the Opera House tickets by contacting the Sarasota Opera Box Office directly. Special thanks to our Movies at the Opera House series sponsor SRQ Magazine.

This season's lineup reflects a compelling mix of genres, offering something for every film lover—from swooning opera to screwball comedy, from romantic musicals to timeless drama.

Classic Movies at the Opera House

Fridays at 7:00 p.m. | Tickets: $12 | General Admission

Friday, June 27 – Amadeus (1984)

Winner of eight Academy Awards, Amadeus is a lavish, fictionalized portrait of Mozart's life

and the jealousy it inspired in his contemporary, Antonio Salieri. Directed by Miloš Forman and starring F. Murray Abraham and Tom Hulce. Running time: 2 hours, 40 minutes.

Friday, July 11 – Foul Play (1978)

A shy librarian is thrown into a wild and deadly plot involving secret tapes, assassination attempts, and unlikely allies. This zany thriller-comedy stars Goldie Hawn, Chevy Chase, and Dudley Moore. Directed by Colin Higgins. Running time: 1 hour, 56 minutes.

Friday, July 25 – The Birdcage (1996)

In this heartfelt and hilarious comedy, a gay cabaret owner and his partner agree to play it straight for their son's conservative in-laws. Starring Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, and Gene Hackman. Directed by Mike Nichols. Running time: 1 hour, 57 minutes.

Friday, August 8 – Chinatown (1974)

A noir masterpiece following a private detective who uncovers corruption in 1930s Los Angeles water rights. Directed by Roman Polanski and starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. Running time: 2 hours, 11 minutes.

Friday, August 29 – The Apartment (1960)

This bittersweet romantic comedy follows an ambitious clerk who lends his apartment to executives for their affairs—until he falls for one of their mistresses. Directed by Billy Wilder and starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. Running time: 2 hours, 5 minutes.

Friday, September 12 – The Last Picture Show (1971)

A haunting and nostalgic look at life in a small Texas town during the early 1950s, as a group of teenagers come of age. Directed by Peter Bogdanovich. Running time: 1 hour, 58 minutes.

Friday, October 3 – Beetlejuice (1988)

After dying in a car accident, a couple tries to haunt away the new owners of their home with the help of a crude "bio-exorcist" ghost. A quirky fantasy comedy directed by Tim Burton. Running time: 1 hour, 32 minutes.

HD at the Opera House

Sundays at 1:30 p.m. | Tickets: $20 ($18 for Sarasota Opera subscribers) | Students: $12 All HD performances are screened in stunning high definition with surround sound.

Sunday, June 8 – Madama Butterfly – Royal Opera

As Cio-Cio-San awaits the return of her American husband, Puccini's heart-wrenching tragedy unfolds with lyrical power and visual beauty. Starring Asmik Grigorian, Joshua Guerrero, and Hongni Wu. Conductor: Kevin John Edusei. Running time: 2 hours, 29 minutes.

Sunday, June 22 – La fille mal gardée – Royal Ballet

A pastoral ballet full of joy, mischief, and charming countryside flair, choreographed by Frederick Ashton. Starring Natalia Osipova and Steven McRae.

Running time: 2 hours, 4 minutes.

Sunday, July 13 – L'elisir d'amore – Royal Opera

Donizetti's comic gem of love and miracle potions stars Nadine Sierra, Liparit Avetisyan, and Bryn Terfel. Conducted by Giacomo Sagripanti. Running time: 2 hours, 19 minutes.

Sunday, July 27 – Cinderella – Royal Ballet

Prokofiev's spellbinding adaptation of the beloved fairytale, brought to life with exquisite dancing and dreamy visuals. Starring Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov. Running time: 1 hour, 53 minutes.

Sunday, August 10 – Theodora – Royal Opera

Handel's rarely performed oratorio, staged as a modern morality tale with an extraordinary cast including Julia Bullock, Joyce DiDonato, and Jakub Józef Orliński. Conducted by Harry Bicket. Running time: 3 hours, 9 minutes.

Sunday, August 31 – Starstruck – Gene Kelly's Love Letter to Ballet – Scottish Ballet

A tribute to Gene Kelly's passion for ballet, blending classic cinema and contemporary choreography. Featuring Lez Brotherston's designs. Running time: 59 minutes.

Sunday, September 14 – Ariadne auf Naxos – Maggio Musicale Fiorentino

A blending of farce and myth, this Strauss opera features a divine cast including Michaela Schuster, Krassimira Stoyanova, and AJ Glueckert. Conducted by Daniele Gatti. Running time: 2 hours, 13 minutes.

Sunday, September 28 – Otello – Royal Opera

Verdi's grand and intense adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy, starring Jonas Kaufmann and Maria Agresta, with Antonio Pappano conducting. Running time: 2 hours, 37 minutes.

