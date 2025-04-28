 tracking pixel
AMADEUS Kicks Off Summer Classic Movies At The Opera House In June

Classic Hollywood gems and HD-filmed performances of opera and ballet from internationally renowned companies will be presented on select Fridays and Sundays.

By: Apr. 28, 2025
AMADEUS Kicks Off Summer Classic Movies At The Opera House In June Image
Sarasota Opera has announced the return of its popular summer movie  series: Classic Movies at the Opera House and HD at the Opera House, celebrating the  Sarasota Opera House's cinematic roots and vibrant cultural legacy. Classic Hollywood gems and HD-filmed performances of opera and ballet from internationally renowned companies will be presented on select Fridays and Sundays from June through October.  

The 2025 series kicks off on Sunday, June 8 at 1:30 p.m. with Puccini's Madama Butterfly from London's Royal Opera House. The Classic Movies series begins on Friday, June 27 at  7:00 p.m. with the multi-Academy Award-winning Amadeus. All tickets go on sale Monday,  April 28 at SarasotaOpera.org.  

All seats are general admission. Ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase tickets before arriving  at the theater. Information and tickets can be found online at SarasotaOpera.org or by calling the  Box Office at (941) 328-1300. Sarasota Opera subscribers can purchase discounted HD at the  Opera House tickets by contacting the Sarasota Opera Box Office directly. Special thanks to our  Movies at the Opera House series sponsor SRQ Magazine.  

This season's lineup reflects a compelling mix of genres, offering something for every film  lover—from swooning opera to screwball comedy, from romantic musicals to timeless drama.  

Classic Movies at the Opera House 

Fridays at 7:00 p.m. | Tickets: $12 | General Admission  

Friday, June 27 – Amadeus (1984)  

Winner of eight Academy Awards, Amadeus is a lavish, fictionalized portrait of Mozart's life 

and the jealousy it inspired in his contemporary, Antonio Salieri. Directed by Miloš Forman and  starring F. Murray Abraham and Tom Hulce. Running time: 2 hours, 40 minutes.  

Friday, July 11 – Foul Play (1978)  

A shy librarian is thrown into a wild and deadly plot involving secret tapes, assassination  attempts, and unlikely allies. This zany thriller-comedy stars Goldie Hawn, Chevy Chase, and  Dudley Moore. Directed by Colin Higgins. Running time: 1 hour, 56 minutes.  

Friday, July 25 – The Birdcage (1996)  

In this heartfelt and hilarious comedy, a gay cabaret owner and his partner agree to play it  straight for their son's conservative in-laws. Starring Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, and Gene  Hackman. Directed by Mike Nichols. Running time: 1 hour, 57 minutes.  

Friday, August 8 – Chinatown (1974)  

A noir masterpiece following a private detective who uncovers corruption in 1930s Los Angeles  water rights. Directed by Roman Polanski and starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway.  Running time: 2 hours, 11 minutes.  

Friday, August 29 – The Apartment (1960)  

This bittersweet romantic comedy follows an ambitious clerk who lends his apartment to  executives for their affairs—until he falls for one of their mistresses. Directed by Billy Wilder  and starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. Running time: 2 hours, 5 minutes.  

Friday, September 12 – The Last Picture Show (1971)  

A haunting and nostalgic look at life in a small Texas town during the early 1950s, as a group of  teenagers come of age. Directed by Peter Bogdanovich. Running time: 1 hour, 58 minutes.  

Friday, October 3 – Beetlejuice (1988)  

After dying in a car accident, a couple tries to haunt away the new owners of their home with the  help of a crude "bio-exorcist" ghost. A quirky fantasy comedy directed by Tim Burton.  Running time: 1 hour, 32 minutes.  

HD at the Opera House 

Sundays at 1:30 p.m. | Tickets: $20 ($18 for Sarasota Opera subscribers) | Students: $12  All HD performances are screened in stunning high definition with surround sound.  

Sunday, June 8 – Madama Butterfly – Royal Opera  

As Cio-Cio-San awaits the return of her American husband, Puccini's heart-wrenching tragedy  unfolds with lyrical power and visual beauty. Starring Asmik Grigorian, Joshua Guerrero, and  Hongni Wu. Conductor: Kevin John Edusei. Running time: 2 hours, 29 minutes.  

Sunday, June 22 – La fille mal gardée – Royal Ballet 

A pastoral ballet full of joy, mischief, and charming countryside flair, choreographed by  Frederick Ashton. Starring Natalia Osipova and Steven McRae.  

Running time: 2 hours, 4 minutes. 

Sunday, July 13 – L'elisir d'amore – Royal Opera 

Donizetti's comic gem of love and miracle potions stars Nadine Sierra, Liparit Avetisyan, and  Bryn Terfel. Conducted by Giacomo Sagripanti. Running time: 2 hours, 19 minutes.  

Sunday, July 27 – Cinderella – Royal Ballet 

Prokofiev's spellbinding adaptation of the beloved fairytale, brought to life with exquisite  dancing and dreamy visuals. Starring Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov.  Running time: 1 hour, 53 minutes.  

Sunday, August 10 – Theodora – Royal Opera 

Handel's rarely performed oratorio, staged as a modern morality tale with an extraordinary cast  including Julia Bullock, Joyce DiDonato, and Jakub Józef Orliński. Conducted by Harry Bicket.  Running time: 3 hours, 9 minutes.  

Sunday, August 31 – Starstruck – Gene Kelly's Love Letter to Ballet – Scottish Ballet 

A tribute to Gene Kelly's passion for ballet, blending classic cinema and contemporary  choreography. Featuring Lez Brotherston's designs. Running time: 59 minutes.  

Sunday, September 14 – Ariadne auf Naxos – Maggio Musicale Fiorentino

A blending of farce and myth, this Strauss opera features a divine cast including Michaela  Schuster, Krassimira Stoyanova, and AJ Glueckert. Conducted by Daniele Gatti.  Running time: 2 hours, 13 minutes.  

Sunday, September 28 – Otello – Royal Opera 

Verdi's grand and intense adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy, starring Jonas Kaufmann and  Maria Agresta, with Antonio Pappano conducting. Running time: 2 hours, 37 minutes.  



