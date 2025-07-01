ALICE IN BOOGIE WONDERLAND Comes to WBTT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now in its 10th anniversary year, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Stage of Discovery summer musical theatre camp is gearing up for its most ambitious program-culminating show ever: on July 12-13, the students will present “Alice in Boogie Wonderland.” The original musical, written by WBTT's Education Director/Artistic Associate Jim Weaver, is a two-act musical incorporating favorite characters from the classic children's story, “Alice in Wonderland,” with plentiful music and WBTT's own entertaining twists. Musical styles will include pop, disco, R&B, and oldies.

Performances will take place in WBTT's Donelly Theatre (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Showtimes are Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

In the summer of 2016, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) offered its first-ever Stage of Discovery camp, a five-week pilot program offered at no charge to the 25 teen participants. Since then, scores of teens have had the opportunity to experience the joy of performing and, thanks to generous community support, the program has remained free to participants. Numerous Stage of Discovery alumni have gone on to courses of study in college focused on the performing arts as well as achieved professional acting status not only on WBTT's own mainstage but also regional and Broadway stages.

“During my four years directing this amazing program, it has been joyous to watch the students grow in their creativity, confidence, and performance experience. They are truly wellsprings of artistry waiting to be tapped and freed to express what they have inside,” said Weaver. “Being a part of helping to unlock – and maybe fling open – that door, knowing it can last them a lifetime, is the ultimate thrill.”

This year's camp began on June 9, with the 34 participating students ages 11-18 under the direction of WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and Weaver. WBTT staff and guest instructors, including choreographers, actors and vocal coaches, are leading daily sessions, with students taking lessons in dance, acting, singing, improvisation and creative writing as well as master classes focused on projections and other behind-the-scenes functions.

"While WBTT is dedicated to producing the finest dramatic and musical theatre, my dream – my true calling and purpose for founding this organization – has always been to help young aspiring artists who may otherwise be overlooked to develop their talents and have the opportunity to achieve success,” said Jacobs. “Each year, it brings me so much joy to see the students, many of whom have no previous formal training, to discover, develop, and share the talents that were always inside of them, while providing them with a basic understanding of the art of theatre. I believe audiences of all ages will be astounded at how professional and polished the culminating show is!”

