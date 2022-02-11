Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance Presents SPECTRAL FREQUENCIES This Month

The show runs from February 22nd to 27th in the Performing Arts with special Friday performances at 2 pm and 10 pm. 

Feb. 11, 2022  
The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance will present Spectral Frequencies, a new play devised and directed by our graduate student Jo Palazuelos-Krukowski. A ghostly tapestry of Australian aural dramas brought to life for the stage, Spectral Frequencies is a wondrous amalgam of scary stories showcasing the island continent's rich legacy of twentieth-century horror radio. The show runs from February 22nd to 27th in the Performing Arts with special Friday performances at 2 pm and 10 pm.

Jo Palazuelos-Krukowski is a doctoral candidate in theatre at UC Santa Barbara specializing in the cross-cultural ghost in performance. She has worked as a producer for the Moth and a consultant at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her research is published under the Methuen Drama imprint at Bloomsbury. Palazuelos-Krukowski has had the pleasure of directing Shakespeare in the Park with Isla Vista Arts and theatre for youth with Nuestra Voz.

The idea for the show comes from Palazuelos-Krukowski's research which has focused on the ghost in performance, and how artists often use the idea of the ghost to address sites of cultural tension - the dreaming awake of our greatest fears. Ghost stories convey so many elusive truths about the communities who tell them, and the horror radio play is a technological extension of the folktale: it's a campfire story told wide enough to blanket a nation. Discovering the archives of Australian horror radio on a chance trip to Melbourne felt like she had found buried treasure.

As a deviser and director. Palazuelos-Krukowski describes working on the project as "loving every minute of it". She continues: "I started doing theatre in earnest in South Korea with the ex-pat community there, putting up plays on a shoestring budget in the basements of dance clubs in Itaewon. We were used to doing everything ourselves - writing, acting, directing - so it was good practice for a project as dynamic as this one. And it's really nice to be able to take decades old-stories, adapt them for contemporary audiences, hear those adaptations performed, and then make those adaptations stronger. It's just been a joy."

Join the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance in this unique journey through the area of Australian horror stories. Please visit theaterdance.ucsb.edu for most up to date COVID-19 protocols as they are changing rapidly. More information and tickets are available at the UCSB Theater and Dance box office, by phone at (805) 893 - 2064, and online at www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.


