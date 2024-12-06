Photos: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is presenting MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, with a book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, was inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Check out photos below!

ETC’s production is directed by Brian McDonald and under the musical direction of David Lamoureux. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will now perform through Sunday, December 22, 2024 (with a press opening on Saturday, December 7 at 8:00pm) at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.



The Tony® Award-nominated musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actor/musicians. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will showcase hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons, “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

