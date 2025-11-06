L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION Returns December 24 For Its 66th Year At The Music Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Emmy Award-winning L.A. County Holiday Celebration will return to The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., marking its 66th annual presentation.

This free, three-hour live event — also broadcast and streamed on PBS SoCal — showcases the diversity, artistry, and multicultural spirit of Los Angeles through music, dance, and community performance.

“On Christmas Eve, we are reminded of the power of the arts to bring people together,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “The L.A. County Holiday Celebration showcases the incredible talent and cultural richness of Los Angeles, inspiring connection, joy and shared celebration across our county.”

This year’s lineup features more than 20 ensembles spanning genres including soul, banda, mariachi, jazz, klezmer, Afro-Latin, West African, Korean, Mexican, and Indonesian traditions. Returning artists include Andre Cruz & Chris Lujan, Ballet Folklórico de Esperanza, Bob Baker Marionette Theater, Harmonic Bronze, Kim Eung Hwa & Korean Dance Company, Le Ballet Dembaya, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea, Mostly Kosher, Reverb Tap Company, and Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca.

New performers this year include Angeles Chorale, Bonita High School Chamber Singers, Carousel Dance Company, CFLC All-Star Brass and CFLC Zydeco Quartet Band, Dinjes Music Ensemble, LA Daf Ensemble, Los Negrete Fam, No False Ego, Ponpon Chen Jazz Quintet, and Sounds of Joy Kolintang and Angklung Ensemble.

Admission to the in-person performance is free, though advance tickets guaranteeing early seating will be released daily from December 16–20 at holidaycelebration.org. Attendees may reserve up to four tickets online, by phone at (213) 972-0711, or in person at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Box Office. Doors open at 2:15 p.m., with standby seating available for those without advance reservations.

The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is located at 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Free parking will be available at The Music Center and Walt Disney Concert Hall garages.

