INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present the San Diego Premiere of INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1970s, Katie Forgette’s charming comedy unfolds within the confines of a working-class home. The quirky O’Shea clan navigates the tumultuous and sometimes awkward realities of this rapidly changing decade. This heartwarming play keeps audiences engaged and laughing, while delving into themes of faith, friendship, personal choices, and their values. Spend an unforgettable evening with the hilarious O’Shea clan.

Jenny Sullivan directs Samantha Gorjanc,* Erin Noel Grennan,* Shana Wride,* Abbi Hoffpauir, and Tom Dugan* in INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Designer), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Designer), Evan Eason (Sound Designer) and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Christopher M. Williams* is the Stage Manager and Props Designer. Tyler Dean is the Production Assistant.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP previews begin on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Opening Night is set for Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, Oct. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 17, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, Oct. 25, and Wednesday, Nov. 13. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for Nov. 1.

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $52 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. For ticket information and to secure your seats for INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org. Join us for an evening of spirited nostalgia with the memorable O’Shea family.

