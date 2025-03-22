CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open at Ojai Art Center Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ojai Art Center Theater will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Crimes of the Heart, running March 28 – April 20, 2025. Beth Henley’s celebrated dark comedy offers an unforgettable blend of humor, heartbreak, and resilience as three sisters navigate love, loss, and family chaos in small-town Mississippi.

Directed by Sindy McKay, this production breathes new life into a story that has captivated audiences for over four decades. Since winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1981, Crimes of the Heart has remained a staple in American theater, praised for its deeply relatable characters and its ability to balance tragedy with laughter.

The themes of sisterhood, personal redemption, and overcoming life’s unexpected turns remain as relevant today as ever. The play has been lauded for its sharp dialogue and emotional depth, with critics calling it “hilarious, heartbreaking, and a must-see for theater lovers.” Bringing this timeless story to our community highlights the power of family, resilience, and finding humor in the hardest moments of life.

Beth Henley, a Mississippi native, is renowned for her ability to capture the complexities of Southern life with authenticity and wit. Her works often explore strong female characters, making Crimes of the Hearta perfect fit for modern audiences who appreciate rich storytelling and dynamic performances.

Cast includes Anna Kotula (Meg Magrath), Della Newlow (Lenny Magrath), Emily Vallance (Babe Botrlle), Bethany D'Ambra (Chick Boyle), Jacob Tapp (Doc Porter), and Sean Ernst (Barnette Lloyd).

