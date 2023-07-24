Video: First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater

The performance will take place on September 23.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

THE ROCKET MAN SHOW is coming to the Curran Theater on September 23.

This is Elton! Crash land into your seat with THE ROCKET MAN SHOW, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson – Elton John’s official 70’s body double as featured in the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ world tour. Chosen by the man himself, Rus’ performance pilots a night of greatest hits, gorgeous costumes and fierce piano playing.

Currently featured on E!’s ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’, Rus’ portrayal of Elton has been described as “Amazing” by Jimmy Fallon and “Phenomenal” by Queen’s Adam Lambert.

Learn more at Click Here.







