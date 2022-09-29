Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY

COMPANY performs from September 24 - October 15, 2022 at the Saratoga Civic Theater.

Sep. 29, 2022 Â 

South Bay Musical Theatre is presenting COMPANY, the TonyÂ® winning musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim, with book by George Furth.

Get a first look at the trailer for the production below!

COMPANY will be directed by Vinh G. Nguyen, with choreography by Michael Saenz, music direction by Joseph Kelly, and vocal direction by Anita Carey.

COMPANY performs from September 24 - October 15, 2022 at the Saratoga Civic Theater (13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070), with a press opening on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. First-nighters are invited to stay for a champagne toast following the performance. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. while matinees (Sundays and the closing Saturday) start at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $25 - $55. There are $2 discounts for seniors 65 years or older, and $25 tickets for students and children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.

"We are honored to Present Company as a tribute to Sondheim's incredible influence and lasting legacy," said Executive Director Sara K. Dean. "COMPANY was groundbreaking when it premiered in 1971, altering forever the traditional style of musical theatre. While this production will feel like a time capsule back to the 1970's, the story is still relevant today, examining relationships in a society becoming increasingly isolated."

From the late, great Stephen Sondheim, musical theatre's most renowned composer, COMPANY is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and winner of 6 TonyÂ® Awards (Original Production), including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics, and Best Book (by George Furth). Originally debuting on Broadway 50 years ago-with its fourth revival closing this past summer-COMPANY is a mature, intelligent, and touchingly funny look at relationships, vulnerability, and "being alive." The show features many of Sondheim's best-known, award-winning songs, including "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side by Side," and the title song.

The 2021 Broadway revival of COMPANY won five TonyÂ® Awards (the most of any musical this past season), including "Best Musical Revival," "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" (Patti LuPone), "Best Featured Actor in a Musical" (Matt Doyle), and "Best Scenic Design of a Musical" (Bunny Christie). The 2006 Broadway revival won the TonyÂ® Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and the 1995 Broadway revival received TonyÂ® nominations for "Best Revival of a Musical" and "Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical" (Veanne Cox).


In light of the rescheduling of SBMT's production, Justin Kerekes will now play the role of "Bobby" (stepping in from his previous role as "Peter") while Ethan Glasman ("Peter") as well as Guillermo Morales and Emery Ronan Bacon (Understudies) are brand new additions to the company of COMPANY. The full cast list is included below.

The cast of COMPANY includes Justin Kerekes as "Bobby," Emily Acosta as "Sarah," Benjamin Hatch as "Harry," Kimberly Kay as "Susan," Ethan Glasman as "Peter," Amy Elizabeth Young as "Jenny," James M. Jones as "David," Sarah Thermond as "Amy," Ted Sclavos as "Paul," Grace ColÃ³n as "Joanne," Michael Paul Hirsch as "Larry," Lauren Jiang as "April," ChlÃ¶e Angst as "Marta," Francesca Cipponeri as "Kathy," and Lauren Berling, Cordelia Larsen, Don Nguyen, Alison Starr, Guillermo Morales, and Emery Ronan Bacon as Understudies.

In addition to Mr. Nguyen, Mr. Saenz, Mr. Kelly, and Ms. Carey, the creative team for COMPANY includes Christopher Morton (Stage Manager), Y. Sharon Peng (Costume, Hair and Makeup Designer), Ed Hunter (Lighting Designer), Patricia Bilello (Props Designer), Brett Carlson (Set Designer), Angela Yeung and Andy Switky (Co-Sound Designers), Anastasia Helfinstein (Assistant Stage Manager), Stacy Levin (Intimacy Director), Dave Leon (Casting Consultant), Doug Hughes (Marketing Director), and Sara K. Dean (Producer).

SBMT's 2022-2023 season will continue with THE SPITFIRE GRILL (January 28 - February 18, 2023), the Special Event WELCOME TO THE SIXTIES: 60TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, and concludes with SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (May 13 - June 3, 2023). More information is available at www.SouthBayMT.com


