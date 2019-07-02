VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of Bay Area Musical's Behind the Scenes of HAIRSPRAY

HAIRSPRAY opens THIS Saturday and runs through August 11th at the Victoria Theater from Bay Area Musicals! Go behind the scenes of the show below!

Bay Area Musicals (Matthew McCoy, Founder & Artistic Director, and AeJay Mitchell, Managing Director) is thrilled to announce the full cast and creative team for the final production of the Company's 2018-2019 season, the international smash hit HAIRSPRAY (Winner of 8 Tony Awards including "Best Musical"). Based on the 1988 John Waters film, HAIRSPRAY features music by Mark Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Mark Shaiman and a book by Mark O'Donnell & Thomas Meehan.

Bay Area Musicals' production of HAIRSPRAY runs from July 6 - August 11, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Victoria Theatre (2961 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103). The press opening will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Regular tickets range from $35 - $65 and can be purchase online at www.bamsf.org/hairspray. Opening Night Fundraiser Tickets (available only for the Saturday, July 6 performance at 8:00 p.m.) range from $50 - $100 and includes dessert and a champagne toast with the cast (and can also be purchased online at www.bamsf.org/hairspray).

Bay Area Musicals' production of HAIRSPRAY will be directed and choreographed by Matthew McCoy, with music direction by Jon Gallo. Leslie Waggoner will serve as Assistant Choreographer.

HAIRSPRAY runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Bay Area Musicals' upcoming 2019-2020 season will include the powerful 6-time Tony Award-winning GYPSY (November 9 - December 8, 2019), the hysterical 10-time Tony Award-nominated THE FULL MONTY (February 15 - March 15, 2020), the game-changing Tony Award-winning Best Musical A CHORUS LINE (April 11 - May 10, 2020) and one more exciting production to be announced (July 11 - August 9, 2020). GYPSY and A CHORUS LINE will perform at San Francisco's Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94103) and THE FULL MONTY (as well as the mystery season finale) will perform at San Francisco's Victoria Theatre (2961 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103). Subscriptions to the 2019-2020 season are available now at www.bamsf.org.

Bay Area Musicals (BAM!) is a professional, non-profit theatre organization dedicated to presenting the highest-caliber of musical theatre in San Francisco. Founded in 2014, the Company strives to stimulate and inspire the San Francisco Bay Area community through high-caliber musical theater ranging from familiar classics to challenging new works; to produce professional musical theater at accessible ticket rates; and to engage the community through performance, outreach, and educational opportunities. For more information, visit www.bamsf.org.





