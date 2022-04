VIDEO: Dave Malloy and Annie Tippe Talk West Coast Premiere of OCTET

Writer composer Dave Malloy and director Annie Tippe came together to discuss the West Coast premiere of OCTET, running April 20-May 29, 2022 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Eight internet-obsessed people meet in real life to share their stories and wrestle their demons, using nothing but a pitch pipe and the transcendent quality of their voices. With witty lyrics, shimmering harmonies, and virtuosic solos, Octet sings of connection, redemption, hope-and how we can be truly present with each other.

Octet cast members include Adam Bashian (In Transit), Kim Blanck (Alice By Heart ), Alex Gibson (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Justin Gregory Lopez (Jesus Christ Superstar Live), J.D. Mollison (Moby Dick), Isabel Santiago (Leonard Bernstein's MASS on PBS' Great Performances), Margo Seibert (Unknown Soldier),and Kuhoo Verma (Plan B on Hulu and Monsoon Wedding). The cast is completed by understudies Dean Linnard, Roeen Nooran, Lili Thomas and Nicole Weiss.

The creative team includes Or Matias (music direction), Amy Rubin (co-scenic design), Brittany Vasta (co-scenic design), Brenda Abbandolo (costume design), Christopher Bowser (lighting design) Hidenori Nakajo (sound design), and Sam Schloegel (associate sound design).

Octet begins previews on Wednesday, April 20 and runs through Sunday, May 29. Tickets can be purchased at berkeleyrep.org or by phone 510 647-2949. Press night will be on Wednesday, April 27.

Octet was commissioned and received its world premiere at Signature Theatre Company, where Dave Malloy is resident playwright.