UNSCRIPTED: AN EVENING WITH BILL GATES Comes to San Francisco

Unscripted: An Evening with Bill Gates will serve as the next installment in BroadwaySF’s Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling—taking place on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre (445 Geary St., San Francisco). In this one-night-only event, Bill Gates will discuss his new memoir, Source Code (Penguin Random House), live onstage with Dax Shepard.

Tickets for Unscripted: An Evening with Bill Gates will go on sale on Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. A copy of Source Code is included with the purchase of a ticket.

Source Code: My Beginnings is the origin story of one of the most influential and transformative business leaders and philanthropists of the modern age.

The business triumphs of Bill Gates are widely known: the twenty-year-old who dropped out of Harvard to start a software company that became an industry giant and changed the way the world works and lives; the billionaire many times over who turned his attention to philanthropic pursuits to address climate change, global health, and U.S. education.

Source Code is not about Microsoft or the Gates Foundation or the future of technology. It’s the human, personal story of how Bill Gates became who he is today: his childhood, his early passions and pursuits. It’s the story of his principled grandmother and ambitious parents, his first deep friendships and the sudden death of his best friend; of his struggles to fit in and his discovery of a world of coding and computers in the dawn of a new era; of embarking in his early teens on a path that took him from midnight escapades at a nearby computer center to his college dorm room, where he sparked a revolution that would change the world.

Bill Gates tells this, his own story, for the first time: wise, warm, revealing, it’s a fascinating portrait of an American life.



