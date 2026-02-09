UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell is Coming to ATG San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre

Having already announced their initial 2026 shows, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell have added a stop of their Big Love Tour to ATG San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 PM. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 13 at 10 AM PT.



Two VIP packages are available:

Kingston Town Front-Row” Experience Includes: Premium reserved seat in the first 2 – 3 rows, Meet & greet photo with Ali Campbell and the band, Signed lyric sheet, Exclusive VIP merch bundle (e.g., a themed tote, candle, or limited-edition poster), VIP laminate & lanyard, Early entry / dedicated VIP entrance, Crowd-free merchandise zone.

"Many Rivers" VIP Merch Bundle Includes: Premium reserved seat, Exclusive VIP merch bundle (e.g., a themed tote, candle, or limited-edition poster), VIP laminate & lanyard, Early entry / dedicated VIP entrance, Signed lyric sheet, Crowd-free merchandise zone.

The U.S. performances kick off in Florida on April 15 and will include stops throughout the Northeast, West Coast and beyond. Before bringing the tour stateside, the trek will launch with a performance at the Grenada Reggae Fest—also known as “The Big Show,” a major cultural event featuring international and local artists. The 2026 dates follow an extensive 2024–2025 European tour of sold-out shows and major festival headlining slots. The tour is being booked by Universal Attractions Agency / Jeff Epstein in North America.



Fronted by the unmistakable voice of Ali Campbell—known as the legendary original lead singer of UB40—UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell features the same band of world class players who have performed with him since 2008. Tapping into the pulse of the Caribbean with respect and invoking the magic of its music with reverence, ALI—who eternally remains the voice, the face, and the sound of UB40—has struck a chord with one generation of fans after another as the founding frontman and original lead “vocALIst” of UB40 and now as the namesake of UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell.



At the very mention of “Red Red Wine,” “Kingston Town,” “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You,” or dozens of other hits, audiences can’t help but think of ALI’s inimitable vocals punctuated by his irreplaceable intonation, butter-smooth delivery, and bold British soul. His voice has catalyzed sales of 100 million albums, 40 Top 20 hits (as well as four #1’s), billions of streams, and innumerable accolades. Beyond earning a GRAMMY® Award nomination, he has also garnered the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for “International Achievement” and the Mauritius Government Award. Accompanied by an elite cohort of world-class players, he properly continues the legacy of UB40 with the classic sound listeners know and love on the road in 2026 and beyond.



“UB40 is my legacy,” he smiles. “It’s an absolute joy to travel everywhere and sing these songs to lovely audiences. This is reggae; it brings people together and unifies them. It doesn’t matter if you’re 10-years-old or 100-years-old, it’s always a happy time. This is what I’ve done for the last 40-plus years of my adult life. I have no intention of ever stopping either.”