Transcendence Theatre Company Opens 2020 Virtual Season With DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'

Transcendence Theatre Company, the award-winning, Sonoma County based theatre company, will open their 2020 virtual season with 'Don't Stop Believin', July 10th through 12th, 17th through 19th, and will be offered on the Transcendence Theatre Company website through the online platform YouTube. The 2020 virtual season, titled Best Night Ever Online, is a compilation of the best performances from Transcendence's last eight years of show footage, featuring hundreds of Broadway and musical theater artists in high-quality, never before seen footage. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Transcendence Theatre Company made the decision to cancel their 2020 live season at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, California, and will instead present "The Best Night Ever Online", July 10th through September 13th.

All shows will be offered free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted and encouraged. For more information for how to view The Best Night Ever Online, visit www.bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.

'Don't Stop Believin' is the musical journey of a lifetime that has been created to empower you to believe in yourself and others as we soar to new heights together as one. Eighty-six Transcendence Artists will combine their powers and share their souls during a voyage through life's struggles and successes. Magically designed to remind us that by truly believing in our dreams, loved ones, and community, we will make a phenomenal impact on the world.

Some featured songs in 'Don't Stop Believin' include:

All that Jazz - Chicago (Lead vocalist: Desiree Davar, West Side Story)

You'll Never Walk Alone - Carousel (Lead Vocalist: Danny Calvert, Altar Boyz)

I Am Changing - Dreamgirls (Vocalist: Q Smith, Come From Away, Les Miserables, Mary Poppins)

My Shot - Hamilton (Lead Vocalist: Nikko Kimzin, West Side Story)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

- "Broadway & Vine" Pre-Show Entertainment - featuring interviews with Broadway Artists, Wine Country's finest vintners, and will also include information on Transcendence's history, sponsors, and community education and engagement programs.

- Food and Wine Specials - Transcendence has teamed up with several Sonoma County food vendors and wineries who will be offering special menus for each show, and promo codes for selected wineries for delivery and pick-up.

- The Best Night Ever Online season also includes:

FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT - July 24, 25, 26

I HOPE YOU DANCE - August 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23

THE GALA CELEBRATION - September 11, 12, 13

Photo Credit: Rebecca Call

