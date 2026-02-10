Town Hall Theatre Co Will Host 82nd Season Announcement Party

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join Town Hall Theatre as they unveil their highly anticipated 82nd season with a theme that delves into the heart of humanity: “Belonging”. This year the season will explore belonging as an active practice—asking who gets welcomed, who gets left out, and how we find, fight for, and build connections together.

Come mingle with friends, listen to live music, and enjoy light bites and no-host bar at 4:00pm. Then at 5:00pm join in upstairs where Artistic Director Richard Perez and Education Director Erika March unveil the exciting and engaging selections for the 82nd Main Stage and Youth Stage Seasons.

This free program will feature sneak peeks at scenes from the upcoming Main Stage season plays as well as information about how to participate in the Youth Stage Season. From captivating tales of unlikely romance to gripping narratives of human courage, the 82nd season promises to inspire, entertain, and resonate with audiences of all ages.

Richard Perez, Artistic Director says, “Our Season Announcement Party has become one of my favorite nights of the year because it brings people together—artists, audiences, and neighbors—all in one room. This year feels especially meaningful as our season centers on belonging: who we are, how we show up for one another, and the stories that remind us, we're not alone. At our Third Annual Season Announcement Party, we're excited to share a lineup of plays that invite conversation, spark empathy, and celebrate connection. It's an evening about community, possibility, and getting a first glimpse of the stories we'll experience together in the year ahead.”

Don't miss your chance to be among the first to experience the magic of the upcoming productions. Admission to the Season Announcement Party is free, but reservations are required to secure your spot at this highly anticipated event. To reserve your place and be part of the excitement, please RSVP at https://www.townhalltheatre.com/2026-2027-season-announcement.