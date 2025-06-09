Tony Award-Winner MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Coming To BroadwaySF As Part Of 26/27 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The six-time Tony Award–winning new romantic musical comedy, Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award winners Will Aronson and Hue Park and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, will come to San Francisco as part of BroadwaySF's 2026/27 season. Maybe Happy Ending joins the previously announced DEATH BECOMES HER and THE OUTSIDERS as part of the 2026/27 season.



BroadwaySF 2025/26 season memberships, which features seven Broadway productions, including SHUCKED, SUFFS, STEREOPHONIC, THE NOTEBOOK, SPAMALOT, HELL'S KITCHEN, and DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST—plus immediate first access to purchase tickets to Cameron Mackintosh's revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA—are now on sale to the general public.

2025/26 season members will receive exclusive priority access to guarantee their seats to Maybe Happy Ending, DEATH BECOMES HER, and THE OUTSIDERS when the full 2026/27 season is revealed early next year. For more information or to join, visit www.broadwaysf.com or call BroadwaySF Audience Services at 888-746-1799 (Option 2).

Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the Maybe Happy Ending tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour's first year will be announced soon.

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award winners Will Aronson and Hue Park (2025 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, Best Musical; Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design is by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design is by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Managers.

Maybe Happy Ending is the recipient of six 2025 Tony Awards, including:

In addition to the six Tony Awards, Maybe Happy Ending has received the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical, six Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Award wins including Outstanding Production of a Musical and Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Michael Arden), four Outer Critics Circle Award wins including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding Director of a Musical (Michael Arden), Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Score (Will Aronson and Hue Park), a Theatre World Award (Helen J Shen), a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical (Darren Criss), plus nine Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024, at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St.) to immense critical and audience acclaim, with the show being selected as the “Best Theatre of 2024” by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out NY and Entertainment Weekly and many others.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love.

Winner of the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award and the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.

