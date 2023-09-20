Tickets On Sale Friday For THE WIZ in San Francisco

Performances run from Tuesday, January 16 through Sunday, February 11, 2024.
POPULAR
Tickets for the San Francisco engagement of The Wiz will go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. for the four-week engagement performing at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco) from Tuesday, January 16 through Sunday, February 11, 2024. Tickets for The Wiz can be purchased at broadwaysf.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 888-746-1799, option 3 (M-F between 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT) or by emailing groupsales@broadwaysf.com.
Everybody look around! The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. The tour begins on September 23–30, 2023 in The Wiz’s original home city of Baltimore, where the show made its world premiere 50 years ago. Following its run in Baltimore, the tour will slide into Emerald cities across the country before it begins its limited engagement on Broadway in the Spring 2024.
This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.
The extraordinary cast features Wayne Brady (Chicago, Kinky Boots) as The Wiz, award-winning recording artist Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody Betts (The Factotum, Lyric Opera Of Chicago) as Aunt Em and Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) as Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson ("Sharper," A24) as Tinman, and recording artist Avery Wilson ("On Top Of The World) as Scarecrow. Nichelle Lewis (Hairspray, National Tour) makes a star turn Broadway debut as Dorothy.
Director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida) and choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’, Black is King) conjure an Oz unlike anything seen before. Charlie Smalls’ Tony Award®-winning score features the iconic hits “Ease on Down the Road,” and “Home,” with new musical moments from Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements) and Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements). Tony® and Emmy®-nominated TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers”) pens additional material for William F. Brown’s trailblazing book.
The Wiz also includes the hit songs “Everybody Rejoice,” music and lyrics by Luther Vandross, as well as the “Emerald City Ballet” with music by Timothy Graphenreed.
Oz is reimagined with scenic design by Academy Award ®-winning Hannah Beachler (Black Panther, Beyoncé’s Black is King and Lemonade), costume design by Emmy Award®-winning and two-time Academy Award®-nominated Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls), lighting design by Barrymore Award-winning Ryan J. O’Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man), sound design by Jon Weston (Parade), projection design by Daniel Brodie (Motown the Musical), and wig design by Charles LaPointe (MJ the Musical).
Based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, The Wiz takes one of the world’s most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages.
The Wiz premiered on Broadway in 1975 and became an instant sensation, going on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Ted Ross), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Dee Dee Bridgewater), Best Choreography (George Faison), and in a Broadway first, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Costume Design (Geoffrey Holder). “Ease on Down the Road” became the show’s break-out single, and “Home” has since become a bona fide classic. That original production ran for four years (first at The Majestic Theatre and later at The Broadway Theatre) – and 1,672 performances – on Broadway. A 1978 film adaptation starred Diana Ross, Ted Ross, Mabel King, Richard Pryor and Lena Horne, and marked Quincy Jones’ first collaboration with Michael Jackson.
Casting by: Tara Rubin Casting.
Videos
|Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|Kinky Boots
Julia Morgan Theater (9/08-10/15)
|Evita
San Francisco Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
|Geoff Tate‘s Big Rock Show Hits
The Canyon – Montclair (10/06-10/06)
|Odyssey
Marin Theatre Company (8/31-9/24)
|Bright Star
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (6/06-6/23)
|The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
|Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top, Oracle Park (1/19-3/17)
|Wayne Harris' Train Stories
The Marsh Berkeley (9/08-9/29)
|King Lear
Berkeley Shakespeare Co. (9/01-9/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You