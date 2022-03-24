Third Annual SONGWRITERS IN PARADISE Comes to Napa, April 21-24

The Third Annual SIP NAPA will take place April 21st - 24th with over a dozen of Music City's most accomplished and talented songwriters and performers playing nightly intimate "Bluebird Cafe" style acoustic shows at famed wineries Silver Oak Cellars, Frank Family, Alpha Omega and Brasswood.

The SIP NAPA 2022 lineup, like every SIP lineup, consists of award winning, world-renowned songwriting talents as well as a few up and comers that SIP believes will soon find a much larger audience. A few highlights from this year's SIP NAPA are Grammy-winning songwriter Tim Nichols (Keith Whitley, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Jo Dee Messina, Alan Jackson), Academy of Country Music 2022 Guitar Player of the Year nominee Jedd Hughes, Americana songbird Lauren Jenkins, ACM Song of the Year winner Wyatt Durrette, 2009 SESAC Songwriter, Publisher and Song of Year Winner Monty Powell (Keith Urban, Diamond RIo, Tim McGraw, Alabama, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts & Jamie Foxx) and American Idol alum Paul McDonald. Plus a special Saturday night performance from Silverado Pickups featuring Napa Vintners David Duncan of Silver Oak Cellars & Jeff Gargiulo of Gargiulo Vineyards.

Each evening of SIP NAPA includes two different Bluebird Cafe style "in the round" performances showcasing three songwriters on stage together swapping stories and songs. The nightly shows run from 6:30 - 9:30PM and include not just world class musical performances, but also each winery's world class wine paired perfectly with hearty hors d'oeuvres.

A limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased at SongwritersInParadise.com.

SIP NAPA started thanks to the musical friendship between SIP's Patrick Davis and Silver Oak Cellars owner David Duncan. Patrick and David, who met over a decade ago through a mutual Music City connection, would get together and play guitar, write songs & drink wine whenever David was in Nashville or Patrick was in Napa. "Bringing Songwriters In Paradise to Wine Country was really just building on a wine & music friendship that has already been around for many years," said Patrick.

Songwriters In Paradise is a boutique, unique, and very exclusive music festival series that showcases some of the world's most gifted singer-songwriters performing in some of the world's most awe-inspiring destinations. SIP was created in 2013 when accomplished Nashville singer-songwriter Patrick Davis brought together a few of his talented songwriting friends for a weekend of shows on the tiny Bahamian island of Hope Town and since those rather humble beginnings, SIP has grown into annual SOLD OUT music and lifestyle events in Napa, Cabo, Healdsburg & the aforementioned Hope Town.

"Songwriters In Paradise always tries to give back to the communities that we are lucky enough to enjoy," says Patrick, "for example, SIP has donated over a million dollars alone to charitable organizations in and around Hope Town, Abaco, Bahamas." When the category 5 Hurricane Dorian made a direct hit on Hope Town and the surrounding islands SIP sprung into action and performed a SOLD OUT benefit concert called "SIP Hope 4 Hope Town" at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium just two weeks after the storm. SIP's SIP Hope 4 Hope Town raised nearly $250,000 for the battered Bahamian islands. With SIP NAPA, Songwriters In Paradise has raised funds for the Notes Foundation, which ensures music is taught in schools throughout California, the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, the St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department and others. Charitable funds are raised at each SIP via the auctioning off of signed guitars, handwritten lyrics & other items throughout each event.

More information at songwritersinparadise.com.