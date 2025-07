Thelonious Monk Tribute and More Join SFJAZZ 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SFJAZZ revealed newly added performances for its 2025–26 Season. Season tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 11 at 12 PM.

SFJAZZ Season Members enjoy a year of exclusive benefits, including 25% off dozens of concerts, Members-Only performances, free Listening Parties, no ticket service fees, discounts on group orders, complimentary access to online streaming, and more.

Newly added performances include:

Tuck & Patti • Soul Mates

Sunday, October 5 at 7 PM — Miner Auditorium



Thelonious Monk Tribute: Danilo Pérez with John Patitucci & Adam Cruz

Friday, October 10 at 7:30 PM — Miner Auditorium

Presented with support from the Rex Cardinale Thelonious Monk Fund



Mariam Bagayoko (formerly of Amadou & Mariam) • L’amour à la folie

Thursday, November 13 at 8 p.m. — Herbst Theatre



New York Voices • The Grand Finale

Friday, February 13 at 8 p.m. — Herbst Theatre



SMARTBOMB x SFJAZZ Series: Low Leaf

Sunday, November 23 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. — Joe Henderson Lab



Satya

Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. — Joe Henderson Lab



Camila Meza

Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. — Joe Henderson Lab



David Weiss Sextet

Sunday, May 17 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. — Joe Henderson Lab



The 2025/26 Season features more than 350 concerts over nine months, showcasing jazz legends, rising stars, and boundary-pushing collaborations. Performances take place at the SFJAZZ Center’s Miner Auditorium and Joe Henderson Lab, as well as venues throughout San Francisco including Herbst Theatre, BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre, Davies Symphony Hall, and Grace Cathedral.