Thelonious Monk Tribute and More Join SFJAZZ 2025/26 Season

SFJAZZ revealed newly added performances for its 2025â€“26 Season. Season tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 11 at 12 PM.

SFJAZZ Season Members enjoy a year of exclusive benefits, including 25% off dozens of concerts, Members-Only performances, free Listening Parties, no ticket service fees, discounts on group orders, complimentary access to online streaming, and more.

Newly added performances include:

Tuck & Patti â€¢ Soul Mates

Sunday, October 5 at 7 PM â€” Miner Auditorium

Â

Thelonious Monk Tribute: Danilo PÃ©rez with John Patitucci & Adam Cruz

Friday, October 10 at 7:30 PM â€” Miner Auditorium

Presented with support from the Rex Cardinale Thelonious Monk Fund

Â

Mariam Bagayoko (formerly of Amadou & Mariam) â€¢ Lâ€™amour Ã la folie

Thursday, November 13 at 8 p.m. â€” Herbst Theatre

Â

New York Voices â€¢ The Grand Finale

Friday, February 13 at 8 p.m. â€” Herbst Theatre

Â

SMARTBOMB x SFJAZZ Series: Low Leaf

Sunday, November 23 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. â€” Joe Henderson Lab

Â

Satya

Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. â€” Joe Henderson Lab

Â

Camila Meza

Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. â€” Joe Henderson Lab

Â

David Weiss Sextet

Sunday, May 17 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. â€” Joe Henderson Lab

Â

The 2025/26 Season features more than 350 concerts over nine months, showcasing jazz legends, rising stars, and boundary-pushing collaborations. Performances take place at the SFJAZZ Centerâ€™s Miner Auditorium and Joe Henderson Lab, as well as venues throughout San Francisco including Herbst Theatre, BroadwaySFâ€™s Golden Gate Theatre, Davies Symphony Hall, and Grace Cathedral.