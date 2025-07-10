 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Thelonious Monk Tribute and More Join SFJAZZ 2025/26 Season

Newly added shows include Camila Meza and more.

By: Jul. 10, 2025
Thelonious Monk Tribute and More Join SFJAZZ 2025/26 Season Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

SFJAZZ revealed newly added performances for its 2025â€“26 Season. Season tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 11 at 12 PM.

SFJAZZ Season Members enjoy a year of exclusive benefits, including 25% off dozens of concerts, Members-Only performances, free Listening Parties, no ticket service fees, discounts on group orders, complimentary access to online streaming, and more.

Newly added performances include:
Tuck & Patti â€¢ Soul Mates
Sunday, October 5 at 7 PM â€” Miner Auditorium
Â 
Thelonious Monk Tribute: Danilo PÃ©rez with John Patitucci & Adam Cruz
Friday, October 10 at 7:30 PM â€” Miner Auditorium
Presented with support from the Rex Cardinale Thelonious Monk Fund
Â 
Mariam Bagayoko (formerly of Amadou & Mariam) â€¢ Lâ€™amour Ã  la folie
Thursday, November 13 at 8 p.m. â€” Herbst Theatre
Â 
New York Voices â€¢ The Grand Finale
Friday, February 13 at 8 p.m. â€” Herbst Theatre
Â 
SMARTBOMB x SFJAZZ Series: Low Leaf
Sunday, November 23 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. â€” Joe Henderson Lab
Â 
Satya
Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30 at 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. â€” Joe Henderson Lab
Â 
Camila Meza
Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. â€” Joe Henderson Lab
Â 
David Weiss Sextet
Sunday, May 17 at 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. â€” Joe Henderson Lab
Â 
The 2025/26 Season features more than 350 concerts over nine months, showcasing jazz legends, rising stars, and boundary-pushing collaborations. Performances take place at the SFJAZZ Centerâ€™s Miner Auditorium and Joe Henderson Lab, as well as venues throughout San Francisco including Herbst Theatre, BroadwaySFâ€™s Golden Gate Theatre, Davies Symphony Hall, and Grace Cathedral.




Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos