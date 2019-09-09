TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Announces 50th Anniversary Celebration

This November, stars of stage and screen, playwrights, composers, and supporters of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will gather for And the Tony Award Goes To...Celebrating TheatreWorks at 50, a once-in-a-lifetime event honoring the acclaimed theatre company's 50th anniversary and its 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. Established in Palo Alto in 1970, TheatreWorks has grown into one of the largest theatre companies in California, and one of the nation's leading presenters of new works. And the Tony Award Goes To...Celebrating TheatreWorks at 50 will take place Saturday, November 2 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View (preceded by a gala dinner at Mountain View's The Computer History Museum).

Proceeds from the one-night-only experience will benefit TheatreWorks's continued mission to bring arts, education, and new works to Bay Area audiences. For tickets to the dinner and concert ($550-$1250 for individuals, $5,000-$25,000 for tables) or more information visit https://www.theatreworks.org/special-events/ or call 650-463-7112.

And the Tony Award Goes To...Celebrating TheatreWorks at 50 begins at The Computer History Museum with a black-tie cocktail reception and exceptional gourmet three-course dinner by Le Papillon with wine pairings by J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. The evening will also include a live auction and raffle, featuring Gleim The Jeweler, allowing guests the opportunity to snag rare treasures, unforgettable trips, and behind-the-scenes theatre experiences. The exciting live auction items will include house seats and a backstage tour by the stars of several leading Broadway shows, tickets to the gala opening of The Prince of Egypt in London's West End in winter 2020, and a celebrity music salon with Broadway composer Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, The Addams Family, Big Fish), among other adventures. Along with fine dining experience and spirited live auction, guests will enjoy a star-studded, one-night-only Celebration Concert at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, featuring stars from TheatreWorks's past and present. Tickets may be purchased to the dinner and show-a limited number of tickets for the Celebration Concert only will be available at a later date.

Comprised of Academy, Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award winning composers, writers, and actors, the Honorary Committee for And the Tony Award Goes To...Celebrating TheatreWorks at 50, includes Alex Brightman, David Bryan, Danny Burstein, Joe DiPietro, Colman Domingo, Jules Feiffer, Hershey Felder, Montego Glover, Paul Gordon, Lauren Gunderson, David Henry Hwang, James Monroe Iglehart, Željko Ivanek, Rajiv Joseph, Francis Jue, Min Kahng, Andrew Lippa, Brendan Milburn, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Stephen Schwartz, Jeanine Tesori, and Valerie Vigoda.

The And the Tony Award Goes To...Celebrating TheatreWorks at 50 "Celebration 50" committee includes 11 amazing individuals who will spend countless hours bringing this highly-anticipated event to life, co-chaired by Cindi Sears of Portola Valley, Gayla Lorthridge Wood of Los Altos Hills, and Nancy Ginsburg Stern of Palo Alto. The committee also includes Julie Kaufman of Atherton; Cabell Chinnis and Anne Hambly of Los Altos; Lynn Szekely-Goode of Los Altos Hills; Barbara Shapiro of Menlo Park; Carla Befera and Holly Ward of Palo Alto; and Judy Heyboer of San Francisco.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. With over 100,000 patrons per year, the Palo Alto-based theatre company has captured a national reputation for artistic innovation and integrity, often presenting Bay Area theatregoers with their first look at acclaimed musicals, comedies, and dramas, directed by award-winning local and guest directors, and performed by professional actors cast locally and from across the country.

For tickets and more information, the public may contact the TheatreWorks Special Events Department at (650) 463-7112 or events@theatreworks.org. General info can be found at https://www.theatreworks.org/special-events/





