TheatreWorks Raises Funds at 'A Muse Ball' Event

Donned in aviation attire, nautical garb, and their vacation finest, some 175 guests took to the skies as they gathered at Hiller Aviation Museum to honor TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at its spring fundraiser A Muse Ball: Take a Journey with TheatreWorks, a high-flying celebration of art and inspiration. Supporters arrived in outfits ranging from Parisian berets to Hawaiian shirts, full safari gear, hiking duds, Western attire, Vegas-ready bling, and even full scuba gear. This globetrotting gathering, held Saturday, May 13, successfully raised more than $360,000 to toast the exciting future of the Tony Award recipient and benefit its continued mission to bring the arts to Bay Area audiences.

TheatreWorks' Artistic Director Tim Bond and Executive Director Debbie Chinn were dressed as captains-fitting attire for these venerable leaders who helm the acclaimed theatre company. Among the guests at the festivities were TheatreWorks Board Chair Holly Ward of Palo Alto and trustees Nancy Ginsburg Stern, Alex Perez, and Kristina Vetter of Palo Alto; Mark Greenstein, Barbara Shapiro, and Wynne Dubovoy of Menlo Park; Jane Weston of Emerald Hills; Rose Hau of Atherton; Dr. Sarah Donaldson of Stanford; Daniel Shiplacoff and Peggy Woodford Forbes of Los Altos; Lynn Szekely-Goode and Gayla Lorthridge Wood of Los Altos Hills; and Katie Blodgett of Belmont.

The event began with guests entering Hiller Aviation Museum, a stunning Smithsonian affiliate based in San Carlos, CA that features more than 50 aircraft from more than a century of aviation history. First on the agenda was sipping cocktails (including the night's signature drink - an Aviation, of course) along with exquisite wines from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, which guests enjoyed while wandering amongst the planes on display in the museum's gallery. Guests then moved to the Atrium for a delectable meal featuring an in-flight menu of salad, artisan breads, braised boneless beef short ribs, and white bean-stuffed portobello mushroom.

Bedecked in a sailor suit, TheatreWorks Board Chair Holly Ward welcomed the crowd and kicked off the festivities. Tim Bond introduced A Muse Ball's guest of honor, award-winning actor Greta Oglesby, who recently starred as the title character in TheatreWorks' Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer, honoring her as the event's 2023 MUSE. The crowd went wild as Oglesby shared a rousing performance, including John Reeger and Julie Shannon's "Dance for Hannah Tonight" from Stones, Stephen Sondheim's "Children Will Listen" from Into the Woods, and Phyllis Molinary and Artie Butler's "Here's to Life."

Following the performance, star auctioneer Devon Bell took the stage to offer up rare treasures, unforgettable trips, and behind-the-scenes theatre experiences. The live auction featured a lavish seven-night stay in a private villa in Tuscany for up to eight guests, a picturesque two-night adventure featuring prized premium wines and a stay in the vineyard house at Lambert Bridge in Healdsburg, a trip aboard former TheatreWorks Board Chair Roy Johnson's luxury sailboat cruising through the San Francisco Bay, and a garden party at the home of legendary chef Jesse Cool hosted by TheatreWorks founder Robert Kelley and Ev Shiro. Guests snagged a trip to attend the 35th Annual NAMT Festival of New Musicals in New York City, complete with industry-only passes and a dinner with Tim Bond, Debbie Chinn, and Director of New Works and Artistic Associate Giovanna Sardelli. TheatreWorks sold special tickets for an exclusive cocktail party with Tony Award winner and TheatreWorks veteran James Monroe Iglehart, who returns to TheatreWorks this year to direct The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, as well as tickets to a Jet Set Jazz Cabaret Party featuring a performance by Bay Area actor and TheatreWorks Interim Director of Marketing Heather Orth. Debbie Chinn invited guests to raise their paddles and commit to helping make a difference by supporting live theatre.

The meal concluded with a heated competition as guests participated in the Dessert Dash, sponsored by Cindi Sears and TheatreWorks' Volunteer Artist Hospitality Committee. In this favorite TheatreWorks fundraiser tradition, guests gathered table bids for the chance to choose their desert selection first from a table groaning with beautifully decorated and decadent desserts from local businesses including Alexander's Patisserie, Douce France, Drager's Bakery, Namesake Cheesecake, Satura Patisserie, Maison Alyzée, Icing on the Cake, Fleur de Cocoa, Woodside Bakery, Sweetems Cookie Co, Cocola, The Cake Robin, Mademoiselle Colette, Oy! Gluten Free Baking, Susie Cakes, Sweet Diplomacy, Du Ciel Artisan Bakery, and Lavender n' Cream. At the night's end, VIP guests joined Greta Oglesby backstage for a special toast to conclude the festivities.

Sponsors of A Muse Ball: Take a Journey with TheatreWorks included wine sponsor J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines and lighting sponsor PG&E South Bay and Central Coast. A Muse Ball's First Class sponsors were Anne & Larry Hambly and Mark & Renee Greenstein. Business Class sponsors include Jayne Booker, Dr. Sarah Donaldson, Nancy Ginsburg Stern & Rick Stern, Cindi Sears, Barbara Shapiro & Mark Lewis, Lynn Szekely-Goode with Gayla Lorthridge Wood & Walt Wood, Jane Weston & Jan Horn, and Holly Ward. The sponsor of the lively Dessert Dash was Cindi Sears of Portola Valley. Print sponsor was Wynne Dubovoy and drink sponsor was Barbara Shapiro & Mark Lewis. Media sponsor for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2022/2023 season is San Francisco Chronicle and SFGATE.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, led by Artistic Director Tim Bond and Executive Director Debbie Chinn, presents a wide variety of contemporary plays and musicals, revitalizes great works of the past, and serves more than 100,000 patrons per year. Founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley, TheatreWorks has grown from a truly original Silicon Valley start-up to become one of the nation's leading professional non-profit theatre companies. TheatreWorks was recently honored as the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. TheatreWorks also champions new work, offering artists support and a creative home as they develop new stories for the American theatre. Offstage, TheatreWorks' arts education programs in local schools and arts engagement programs in Silicon Valley neighborhoods uplift its audiences and strengthen community bonds. Onstage and off, TheatreWorks welcomes the mosaic of people that embody the Bay Area and beyond, celebrating the transformative power of theatre to ignite imagination, inspire conversation, and enliven our souls.