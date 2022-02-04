TheatreWorks AD Makes Directorial Debut With GEM OF THE OCEAN in April

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner August Wilson's sweeping drama Gem of the Ocean. This seminal classic will be directed by Artistic Director Tim Bond, a close friend of the late playwright and a leading interpreter of his work, making his TheatreWorks directorial debut with this play.

Part of Wilson's acclaimed American Century Cycle of ten plays that explore the African American experience during the 20th Century, Gem of the Ocean is set in 1904 against the tempestuous backdrop of police violence and rioting. A young Black man desperate for redemption visits 285-year-old Aunt Ester, the community's spiritual advisor and keeper of collective memory. The wise elder takes him on a supernatural voyage of justice and freedom aboard a slave ship to learn the truth of his ancestors' history.

Gem of the Ocean was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Play.

Previews run Wednesday, April 6 - Friday, April 8, 2022. The production opens Saturday, April 9, 2022 and runs through Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Ticket prices start at $30; savings available for educators, seniors, and patrons 35 and under. Pricing subject to change. For information or to order tickets visit theatreworks.org or call (877)-662-8978