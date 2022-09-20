Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project to Present SAN JUAN This Week

Playwright John Fisher recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh.

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project to Present SAN JUAN This Week

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project will present a live, in-person, presentation of SAN JUAN, conceived and Performed by John Fisher, on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:00pm PT.

The show will be presented live at Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114.

Or watch live on-line: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87005422618

The Essential Services Project reboots with new shows live in San Francisco!

SYNOPSIS: Emily Dickenson and Teddy Roosevelt and the foundation of contemporary America.

All previous E.S.P. performances available at www.JohnFisher.biz.

Live Performance Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022 8:00 PM (PACIFIC)

BIO:

JOHN FISHER

(Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. John Fisher recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E. S. P. He recently completed a residency at the LGBTQ Center, NYC at which he created and performed six new works and performed his A History of the Civil War and Escape! live at Pangea, NYC, Shark! at ArtsOnSite NYC, and four solo-shows at The Tank NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


San Jose Stage to Present SEX WITH STRANGERS in OctoberSan Jose Stage to Present SEX WITH STRANGERS in October
September 19, 2022

San Jose Stage Company has announced the cast and creative team for the first production of its 40th Anniversary 2022-23 Season, Sex with Strangers by Laura Eason. Directed by Johnny Moreno, Sex with Strangers will run from October 12 – 30, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company.
SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to San Jose in NovemberSHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to San Jose in November
September 19, 2022

Frightful becomes delightful when Playful People Productions presents one of the biggest musicals the company has ever produced: Shrek, the Musical, directed by Emily Pennington, with choreography by Mary Theresa Capriles and Emily Pennington, and vocal direction by Stacy Levin.
Word for Word's Off the Page Staged Reading Series to Present Two Murakami Stories in OctoberWord for Word's Off the Page Staged Reading Series to Present Two Murakami Stories in October
September 18, 2022

Word for Word’s Off the Page Staged Reading Series 2022 continues on October 3 with two stories by Haruki Murakami The Second Bakery Attack and Bakery Attack. Stories that Word for Word theatrically presents are selected from Off the Page staged readings. This series is the public’s first look at pieces Word for Word is being considered for upcoming productions. 
Peninsula Ballet Theatre to Present CARMINA BURANA This MonthPeninsula Ballet Theatre to Present CARMINA BURANA This Month
September 18, 2022

Peninsula Ballet Theatre (PBT) will launch the company’s 55th anniversary season Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 with the premiere of Artistic Director Gregory Amato’s fully staged production of Carl Orff’s epic cantata, Carmina Burana.
Playful People Productions Presents Original Play WINNIE THE POOH, October 28-30, 2022Playful People Productions Presents Original Play WINNIE THE POOH, October 28-30, 2022
September 16, 2022

The Hundred Acre Wood comes to San Jose when Playful People Productions presents an original adaptation of Winnie the Pooh, directed by Shannon Santandrea. Children ages 4 to 11 — many of them performing alongside siblings — will bring A.A. Milne's classic tales to life before a live audience at Historic Hoover Theatre.