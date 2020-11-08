Theatre Rhinoceros Presents GORDON OF KHARTOUM

The virtual performance takes place on November 12, 2020 at 8pm for free.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, GORDON OF KHARTOUM.

The production is conceived and performed by John Fisher.

Synopsis

My whole life I've been obsessed with General Gordon. This is his story and an examination of his complicated and hidden sexuality.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

JOHN FISHER (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award and three Critics' Circle Awards for Best Script. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Doodler, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis and Insane Director! JOHN HAS CREATED THIRTY-FOUR ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz

