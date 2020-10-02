Theatre Rhinoceros Presents ARRESTED!

Conceived and Performed by John Fisher, October 8.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: ARREST! Conceived and Performed by John Fisher, October 8, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

Jacky is just a nice middle-class boy. So why is he always getting accosted, arrested, and threatened by the police?

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, A Death in the Family and The Drinker. JOHN HAS CREATED TWENTY-EIGHT ORIGINAL SHELTER-IN-PLACE SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.

