Theatre Rhino Announces THE SALAMANDER

Tune in Thursday, JANUARY 21, 2021 at 8pm.

Jan. 15, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: THE SALAMANDER, conceived and performed by John Fisher on Thursday, JANUARY 21, 2021 at 8pm for FREE!

One Live Performance Only.

SYNOPSIS:

He'll slip into your life silently, like a reptile. He's fun, he's charming, he's dangerous, he's the Salamander.

All previous performances available below.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, January 21 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Doodler, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director! and The Battle of Kursk. JOHN HAS CREATED FORTY-FOUR ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.



