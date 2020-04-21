The Rhino Presents First Fully Staged Production A DOG DREAMS

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Live Zoom production: A DOG DREAMS. Written by Jeffrey Fischer-Smith; Directed by Alan Quismorio, April 25, 2020 at 8:30pm. One Live Performance Only-Actors are off book and fully staged.

Mark comes to visit Alan, because their dog, Lucy, has a message that needs to be passed along. A play about eternal connections. Actors are off-book with lines and blocking memorized for this production.

Streams for FREE on Zoom starting at 8:30pm on Thursday, April 25. Register to view at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GsjKy5_XSea3iXtaM1d8pg.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You