The McCrary Sisters And The Mother Hips Added To 6th Annual Blue Rose Music Benefit

Blue Rose Music is proud to announce that The McCrary Sisters and The Mother Hips (Tim Bluhm & Greg Loiacono) have been added to the lineup for the 6th annual Blue Rose Benefit. Taking place on June 8th at San Francisco's legendary venue, The Fillmore, the Blue Rose Benefit will once again raise money for the Blue Rose Foundation with 100% of ticket sales going towards funding pre-school scholarships for financially disadvantaged children in the Bay Area.

This year, Jackie Greene returns as headliner and event host. He'll be joined by fellow Blue Rose Music artists Cris Jacobs and Bailey Ingle the latter's appearance will be her first performance in California. Doors at The Fillmore will open at 8 pm on June 8th with the first act starting at 9 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

This is our sixth year and we've been so honored by the support of the community. It's been five years of sell-out shows and we don't Take That lightly, says Blue Rose Music founder Joe Poletto. This year we hope to enhance the experience even more with an expanded VIP package and a silent auction to give the fans access to some truly unique items and the additional opportunity to support the cause. Jackie will treat his fans to something really special with the addition of the McCrary Sisters to the band. We're extremely excited to welcome our new signing, Cris Jacobs, to the event, and to give one of our developing artists, Bailey Ingle, her first chance to perform in California.

A limited number of VIP ticket packages are also available. Blue Rose Benefit VIPs will receive an event laminate, early admission to Jackie Greene's soundcheck, a signed event poster, Blue Rose Music tote bag, Blue Rose Music pick tin, and a coupon to pick their own vinyl record from the Blue Rose catalog. VIP tickets can also be purchased here.

The Blue Rose Foundation was created to honor the memories of our family members, friends, teachers, and mentors. To pay tribute to those who inspired us, we support programs that give children the ability to reach new heights of success. Reaching at-risk children early is critical to this success. Nobel Prize-winning Professor of Economics James Heckman has demonstrated that investing in pre-kindergarten programs for disadvantaged children provides a significant return on investment to society, improving literacy, high school graduation and employment rates, as well as reducing delinquency and violence.

More About The McCrary Sisters: Dynamic, powerful and thrilling are just a few words to describe The McCrary Sisters live performances. Steeped in tight soulful harmonies, the Sisters will have the audience dancing in the aisles celebrating life with words of hope and love. The McCrary Sisters (Ann, Deborah, Regina and Alfreda) are the daughters of the late Rev. Samuel McCrary one of the original members of the legendary gospel quartet The Fairfield Four. In 2011, the Sisters officially formed their own group, The McCrary Sisters, and have since recorded or performed with a dozen notable artists including Delbert McClinton, The Black Keys, Martina McBride, Eric Church, Patty Griffin, Carrie Underwood, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Gregg Allman and many more. The McCrary Sisters' most recent release arrived in September 2017 with the CD/DVD combo LIVE ; their discography also includes Our Journey (2011), All The Way (2013), Let's Go (2015).

Twenty-five years into a celebrated career is an unlikely time to switch things up, but the divinely inspired (Rolling Stone) Mother Hips have never been ones to follow convention. For their brilliant and exhilarating tenth album, Chorus, the California stalwarts turned their recording process on its head in order to make their most fully realized and essential collection yet.

Originally signed by Rick Rubin while still just students at Chico State, The Mother Hips have spent two-and-a-half decades at the forefront of a new breed of California rock and roll one equally informed by the breezy harmonies of The Beach Boys, the funky roots of The Band, and the psychedelic Americana of Buffalo Springfield and established themselves as one of the Bay Area's most beloved live outfits (San Francisco Guardian) through countless headline shows, massive festival appearances, and dates with everyone from Johnny Cash and Wilco to Lucinda Williams and The Black Crowes. The New Yorker lauded the band's ability to sing it sweet and play it dirty, and Chorus is perhaps the finest example yet of that intoxicating dichotomy, a richly melodic album firmly rooted in gritty rock and roll with the kind of evocative storytelling that The Mother Hips do best.







