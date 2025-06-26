The Marsh SF to Host Kevin Fagan for Talkback at DOODLER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As The Marsh San Francisco is set to hold its final performances of John Fisher’s DOODLER, Pulitzer Prize-nominated San Francisco Chronicle journalist Kevin Fagan will join DOODLER playwright and performer John Fisher for an exclusive talk with the audience at the 8:00pm, Saturday, July 5 performance at The Marsh San Francisco. Fagan is the primary journalist and personality showcased in San Francisco Chronicle’s 2021 “The Doodler” special podcast series, which featured private investigators and hard facts. The Doodler true crime series was San Francisco Chronicle’s first foray into the true-crime podcast space and reached number two on the Apple Podcast charts. This one-night-only event unites two of San Francisco’s experts on the Doodler cold case – Fagan and Fisher – to examine the evidence in tandem. Audiences are invited to experience the unique opportunity to hear from the true-crime crusaders who have spent countless hours studying the case for their own productions.



DOODLER follows a young gay man on a relentless investigation to solve the mystery of the “Doodler,” a serial killer who targeted the queer community and left behind drawn portraits of each of his victims. The amateur sleuth tours the city in search of clues—from the Castro to Haight-Ashbury, from Ocean Beach to North Beach. Fisher takes the one-man show format to the extreme, operating all staging and technical elements live from the stage while performing every role in this chilling, dead-serious, and campy crusade. To this day, the Doodler case remains unsolved.



Sunday, July 6 marks the final performance of DOODLER at The Marsh San Francisco with performances 8:00pm Saturdays and 3:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco.

Photo credit: Kevin Fagan

Comments

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...