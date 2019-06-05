The Lark Theater Presents 42ND STREET The Musical

One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, 42nd Street, comes to the Lark Theater in the largest-ever production of this musical. Set in 1933, 42nd Street tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway.

Peggy arrives to New York City from her hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania and her talent catches the eye of legendary Broadway director Julian Marsh. She gets a spot in the chorus of the musical-within-the-musical, Pretty Lady. Dorothy Brock, the classic Broadway diva and star of the show, takes a dislike to the new girl. When Dorothy is injured, Pretty Lady looks like it will have to close, unless a new girl talented enough to lead the show can be found - someone like Peggy Sawyer!

Filmed in 2018 at London's Theatre Royal the production is directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble. This eye-watering extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards ("Lullaby of Broadway", "We're in the Money (the gold digger's song), "42nd Street" and more), and show-stopping ensemble production numbers.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $24 for adults, , $20 Seniors, $10 Student (18 and under). To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net or call 415-924-5111.

** The Lark Theater's mission is to maintain the 1940 art deco theater as a nonprofit, single screen, state of the art community film center to enhance the artistic, cultural and social life of Marin County with quality independent film, international film, classic & family film, film festivals and multi-cultural events.





