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The San Francisco Conservatory of Music has announced that alumnus Teddy Abrams (B.A., 2005) will deliver the commencement address for the class of 2026. The 2026 SFCM Commencement ceremony, which honors the accomplishments of this year's graduates, will take place on Friday, May 22, at Herbst Theatre in the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center.

Abrams is a Bay Area native who in 2005 at the age of 18 graduated from SFCM with a BA in Music. wo decades after completing his studies at SFCM, Abrams will return to San Francisco to deliver the keynote address at the 2026 commencement ceremony and to receive a Doctorate of Music, honoris causa.

“I am thrilled and humbled to receive an honorary doctorate from my beloved San Francisco Conservatory of Music in May. I have a lifetime of memories at SFCM, from my earliest chamber music experiences as a part of the Preparatory Department when I was nine years old, to my piano performance degree that I earned studying with the incomparable Paul Hersh,” comments Abrams. “The many SFCM faculty that went above and beyond to guide me as a young musician will always be heroes and dear mentors to me, and I owe so much of my life in music to the education and camaraderie I was so lucky to receive during my student years. I have watched with great pride in the intervening period as SFCM has grown into a globally-influential creative center, making brilliant strategic moves that have brought the institution to the center of American musical life. It is a tremendous honor to revisit my alma mater to celebrate the school's achievements, and to share my enthusiasm and encouragement for musical impact with the 2026 graduating class.”

SFCM President David Stull states, “Teddy is the quintessential modern music director and has been an innovative force in the profession since his career began. We are honored to bestow upon him this well-earned degree in acknowledgement of his exceptional work as an artist and creator, and as an exemplar of all that is possible through resilience and imagination. On behalf of the Conservatory, I congratulate him on his many dynamic achievements.”

Abrams musical achievements, including his Grammy Awards and being named Musical America's 2022 Conductor of the Year, extend beyond his own artistic endeavors. Since his appointment as Music Director in 2014, Abrams has played a pivotal role in advancing the Louisville Orchestra's artistic revitalization and its commitment to innovative social initiatives. He has spearheaded several major projects, including the Louisville Orchestra Creators Corps—a pioneering composer residency program—the In Harmony Tour, a significant community engagement effort supported by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and the Louisville Orchestra Rap School. Through these initiatives, Abrams is significantly strengthening relationships between the orchestra and the diverse communities across Kentucky.

"Teddy embodies everything we hope our students achieve at SFCM: imagination, musical excellence, and a deep commitment to sharing music with others," said SFCM Orchestra Music Director, Edwin Outwater, who has worked with Abrams since he was 14. "It has been extraordinary to watch his evolution. For Teddy, artistic success isn't just about personal achievement; it's about how the audience receives the music. His unique focus on community shows us a path forward to sustain classical music in the 21st century. I'm certain his formative years in San Francisco helped shape that spirit, and it's incredibly rewarding to see him now inspiring the next generation."

Conferring degrees to 162 undergraduate, postgraduate, and graduate students, SFCM's 2026 Commencement will also feature a welcome by Executive Vice Chair, Board of Trustees David Kremer, remarks by SFCM President David H. Stull and Provost Jonas Wright, student speeches, and musical performances.