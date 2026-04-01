Migdalia Cruz's World Premiere MACBETH Extended at Magic Theatre

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Magic Theatre, in partnership with Play On Shakespeare, has announced an extension of the world premiere production of MACBETH, a new version written by Migdalia Cruz and directed by Liam Vincent. The production will now run through April 12, 2026 at Magic Theatre in San Francisco.

Set in 1970s New York City, this adaptation reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy with a focus on contemporary language and perspective. The production features Catherine Castellanos as Macbeth and Sarah Nina Hayon as Lady Macbeth, with a cast that also includes Juan Amador, Nora el Samahy, Danny Scheie, Kina Kantor, and Brian M. Rivera.

The work is part of the Play On Shakespeare initiative, which commissions playwrights to create modern-language versions of Shakespeare’s plays while maintaining the original text’s structure and meaning. Cruz’s adaptation is among the early entries in this initiative to be both published and produced.

The creative team includes collaborators Carlos Aceves, Perla Vanesa Barraza, Alina Bokovikova, Bianca Hernandez, Philippa Kelly, K’zhane Mcgill, Justin Partier, Matt Stines, Lauren Quan, Julius Rea, Jeunée Simon, Peyton Whiteside, Imani Wilson, and Ogie Zulueta.

Performance Schedule

MAGIC THEATRE

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture

2 Marina Boulevard, Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco

Now playing through April 12, 2026

Wednesday–Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Ticketing Information

Tickets range from $35 to $75 and are available through the Magic Theatre box office and website.