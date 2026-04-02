Cantare to Celebrate America's 250th Year with UNTIL ALL OF US ARE FREE Concert

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As the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Cantare, the East Bay’s leading intergenerational choral organization, will cap off its season with Until All of Us Are Free, a powerful pay-what-you-will concert. The program explores the meaning of freedom in America through music spanning centuries and genres, featuring Cantare’s Adult Chorale under the direction of Founding Artistic Director David Morales alongside the Aurora Choir of high school singers led by Julie Haydon. Together, the ensembles offer a moving exploration of the promise of freedom, and the continuing work required to make liberty and equality a reality for everyone. Until All of Us Are Free will be presented one night only, Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church, 49 Knox Drive, Lafayette.

With a program spanning centuries and genres, Until All of Us Are Free celebrates themes of unity, self-governance, individual rights, and the pursuit of happiness. Works range from William Billings’ Revolutionary-era anthem Chester and Howard Hanson’s expansive setting of Walt Whitman’s Song of Democracy to contemporary selections such as Keep Marching from the Broadway musical Suffs, Garth Brooks’ We Shall Be Free, and The Black Eyed Peas’ Where Is the Love, alongside soaring spirituals that reflect Americans’ enduring quest for freedom.

Paying tribute to those who have served in the Armed Forces, Cantare will present a medley of iconic military anthems, alongside stirring arrangements of the Black national anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing, and America the Beautiful.

More on Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church Recent Articles Cantare To Present UNTIL ALL OF US ARE FREE Concert In Lafayette 3/3/2026