COME FROM AWAY & More Lead San Francisco / Bay Area's Spring 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in San Francisco / Bay Area for Spring 2026.

Come From Away

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts - April 15, 2026 through May 10, 2026

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will stage the Broadway musical sensation “Come From Away”, helmed by TheatreWorks Founder/Artistic Director Emeritus Robert Kelley. Written by husband and wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff, “Come From Away” tells the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed 7,000 passengers from all over the world as flights were diverted during the aftermath of September 11, 2001. Featuring an infectious score, this heartwarming musical is a testament of the best aspects of human nature, as the citizens of tiny Gander, Newfoundland threw open their doors to stranded strangers and forged enduring friendships across cultural differences.

For tickets: click here.

Dial M for Murder

City Lights Theater Company - Now through April 12, 2026

Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, who wrote City Lights’ 2015 hit Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, now brings us a new version of a celebrated mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him with Maxine. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will ensnare them both in danger, recrimination and murder. In this updated thriller, writes The Times of San Diego, “the pace is quicker, the dialogue is snappier, the women are smarter and more complex. But the motive for murder remains the same.”

For tickets: click here.

Flex

San Francisco Playhouse - Now through May 02, 2026

San Francisco Playhouse will present the West Coast Premiere of Candrice Jones’ Flex, directed by Bay Area theatre titan and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre artistic director Margo Hall. This action-packed new play set in 1998 spotlights the Lady Train high school basketball team in Plainnole, Arkansas. Following the recent formation of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the players dream of going pro. First, they must face the pressures of being young, Black, and female in the rural South as setbacks on and off the court threaten to break the team apart.

For tickets: click here.

Hadestown (Non-Equity)

Orpheum Theatre San Francisco - April 21, 2026 through April 26, 2026

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

For tickets: click here.

Les Miserables

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts - April 29, 2026 through May 03, 2026

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Miserables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1). Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Miserables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption "a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit." Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own" "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Miserables is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

For tickets: click here.

THE MONSTERS

Berkeley Repertory Theatre - Now through May 03, 2026

The Monsters, a West Coast premiere by Ngozi Anyanwu, explores the complex dynamics between siblings through the lens of Mixed Martial Arts. Lil has silently followed her estranged brother Big's career but surprises him by showing up at his doorstep. This powerful play grapples with themes of reunion, buried resentments, and the challenges of reconnecting. Award-winning playwright Anyanwu writes and stars in this emotionally charged sibling love story.

For tickets: click here.

Hamnet

American Conservatory Theater - April 22, 2026 through May 24, 2026

Hamnet explores the life of Agnes Hathaway and her relationship with William Shakespeare, highlighting their love and the profound loss they experience after the death of their son, Hamnet. This adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's award-winning novel is directed by Erica Whyman, featuring Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Agnes and Rory Alexander as William. The production promises a rich tapestry of emotion as it delves into themes of grief, resilience, and the magic of nature. With a talented cast that includes Ajani Cabey and Karl Haynes, this U.S. stage premiere offers a moving portrayal of one of history's most celebrated literary figures.

For tickets: click here.

Beetlejuice

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts - Now through April 05, 2026

After a thrilling Broadway three-peat, BEETLEJUICE rises again to hit the road! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “A FEAST FOR THE EYES AND SOUL!” (Entertainment Weekly). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O! Book your seats before they vanish into the underworld.

For tickets: click here.

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