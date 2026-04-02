Photos: First Look at Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS at Center REP
See Adam Magill, Tristan A. Rodriguez and more from the cast in action.
You can now get a first look at production photos from Neil Simon’s Lost In Yonkers, performing at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts, now through Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Directed by longtime San Francisco Bay Area theatrical favorite Nancy Carlin, this production marks the 35th anniversary revival production of this Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning heartfelt comedy.
Financially strapped and needing to dig his family out of medical debt, Eddie must leave his two teen boys to live with his sister and mother while he takes to the road as a salesman. A strange new world opens up to the boys as they must navigate their estranged mafia-linked Uncle Louie and authoritarian Grandma Kurnitz (and her odious mustard soup) while befriending their neurodiverse Aunt Bella, whose love and determination buoys the family against the headwinds of transformation.
Photo credit: Kevin Berne
Adam Magill and Tristan A. Rodriguez
Tristan A. Rodriguez
Ray Khalili, Tristan A. Rodriguez, Renee Rogoff and Adam Magill
Ray Khalili and Renee Rogoff
Tristan A. Rodriguez, Renee Rogoff, and Ray Khalili
Ray Khalili, Vinny Randazzo, and Tristan A. Rodriguez
Tristan A. Rodriguez, Ray Khalili, and Vinny Randazzo
Ellen Ratner and Ray Khalili
Vinny Randazzo and Ray Khalili
Sarah Mitchell, Tristan A. Rodriguez, and Ray Khalili
Renee Rogoff
Ray Khalili and Tristan A. Rodriguez
Tristan A. Rodriguez, Renee Rogoff, and Ray Khalil
Ray Khalili, Tristan A. Rodriguez, and Ellen Ratner
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