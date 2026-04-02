Photos: First Look at Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS at Center REP

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You can now get a first look at production photos from Neil Simon’s Lost In Yonkers, performing at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts, now through Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Directed by longtime San Francisco Bay Area theatrical favorite Nancy Carlin, this production marks the 35th anniversary revival production of this Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning heartfelt comedy.

Financially strapped and needing to dig his family out of medical debt, Eddie must leave his two teen boys to live with his sister and mother while he takes to the road as a salesman. A strange new world opens up to the boys as they must navigate their estranged mafia-linked Uncle Louie and authoritarian Grandma Kurnitz (and her odious mustard soup) while befriending their neurodiverse Aunt Bella, whose love and determination buoys the family against the headwinds of transformation.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne



Adam Magill and Tristan A. Rodriguez

Ellen Ratner

Tristan A. Rodriguez

Ray Khalili, Tristan A. Rodriguez, Renee Rogoff and Adam Magill

Ray Khalili and Renee Rogoff

Tristan A. Rodriguez, Renee Rogoff, and Ray Khalili

Ray Khalili, Vinny Randazzo, and Tristan A. Rodriguez

Tristan A. Rodriguez, Ray Khalili, and Vinny Randazzo

Ellen Ratner and Ray Khalili

Vinny Randazzo and Ray Khalili

Sarah Mitchell, Tristan A. Rodriguez, and Ray Khalili

Renee Rogoff

Ray Khalili and Tristan A. Rodriguez

Tristan A. Rodriguez, Renee Rogoff, and Ray Khalil

Ray Khalili, Tristan A. Rodriguez, and Ellen Ratner