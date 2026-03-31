South Bay Musical Theatre To Present IN THE HEIGHTS
With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In The Heights tells the vibrant story of Washington Heights.
South Bay Musical Theatre will present In The Heights, the Tony Award-winning musical that launched the career of Lin-Manuel Miranda, running May 16 through June 6, 2026 at the Saratoga Civic Theater.
With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In The Heights tells the vibrant story of Washington Heights, a close-knit New York neighborhood on the cusp of change. Over the course of three summer days, bodega owner Usnavi and his friends and neighbors dream, hope, struggle, and celebrate as they navigate questions of identity, family, opportunity, and home. Infused with hip-hop, salsa, merengue, and traditional Broadway sounds, the exhilarating score pulses with energy and heart.
Winner of four 2008 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, In The Heights is both a joyous celebration of community and a deeply personal story about finding where you belong. From Nina's journey back from college, to Benny's ambitions, to Vanessa's dreams of downtown life, to Abuela Claudia's enduring wisdom, the musical captures the humor, resilience, and determination of a neighborhood that refuses to be overlooked.
"In The Heights is a celebration of community and the power of dreaming out loud," says SBMT Artistic Director Walter M. Mayes. "Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes created a world that feels specific and authentic, yet universally relatable. At its heart, this musical asks what it means to build a home, to honor where you come from, and to invest in the people around you. Its rhythms are infectious, but it's the humanity of these characters that truly moves us."
The cast and creative team for In The Heights features a talented ensemble of Bay Area performers, and more than half the company are making their SBMT debut.
CAST
Usnavi - Alexander Reyes
Sonny - Mateo Lovato
Graffiti Pete - Osvaldo Mora
Abuela Claudia - Angie Alvarez
Daniela - Liliana Cristina Marcoida
Carla - Sierra Rose Albright
Kevin Rosario - John Ramirez
Camila - Evalina Maas- Espinoza
Nina - Corinna Laskin
Benny - Wesley Barker
Vanessa - Allison Taylor
Piragüero - Juan Moyoli
ENSEMBLE
Vanesa Barrios
América Bautista Barcenas (Camila Understudy)
Eva Huertas-Colliou (Nina Understudy)
Kristen Dabu (Vanessa Understudy)
Nique Eagen
Timothy Ford
Ivann Gelico
Adriana Hokk (Dance Captain)
Alberto Haro (Sonny & Piragüero Understudy)
Vilma Huertas (Abuela Understudy)
Mimi Jiron Del Llano (Graffiti Pete Understudy)
Kaylie Moniz
Miranda Rojas Aguilar
Christian Romero
Alejandra Ruiz (Daniela & Carla Understudy)
Robert Summers
Angelo Valenzuela Tobia
Mose Yoloye
Jennifer Yuan
CREATIVE TEAM
Director and Vocal Director - Dave Leon
Music Director - Tony Gaitan
Choreographer - Michael Saenz
Stage Manager - Carla McCreight
Costume Designer - Barbara Griswold
Hair & Makeup Designer - Aishy Panwar
Props Designer - Olivia Downey
Lighting Designer - Ed Hunter
Set Designer - Kalyn McKenzie
Projections Designer - Don Nguyen
Sound Designer - Jonah Phan
Assistant Director - Vanessa Alvarez
Assistant Stage Manager - Ximena Melgoza
Special offer:
If you call the box office and subscribe to SBMT's 2026-2027 season that includes Once Upon a Mattress, Come From Away, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific, they will give you the subscriber discount for the May 2026 production of In The Heights as well.
Performances take place at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Avenue, Saratoga, CA. Tickets range from $27-$59, with a $2 discount for seniors. Tickets are on sale now at SouthBayMT.com or by calling the SBMT Box Office at (408) 266-4734.
In The Heights is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
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