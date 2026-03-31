South Bay Musical Theatre To Present IN THE HEIGHTS

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Bay Musical Theatre will present In The Heights, the Tony Award-winning musical that launched the career of Lin-Manuel Miranda, running May 16 through June 6, 2026 at the Saratoga Civic Theater.

With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In The Heights tells the vibrant story of Washington Heights, a close-knit New York neighborhood on the cusp of change. Over the course of three summer days, bodega owner Usnavi and his friends and neighbors dream, hope, struggle, and celebrate as they navigate questions of identity, family, opportunity, and home. Infused with hip-hop, salsa, merengue, and traditional Broadway sounds, the exhilarating score pulses with energy and heart.

Winner of four 2008 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, In The Heights is both a joyous celebration of community and a deeply personal story about finding where you belong. From Nina's journey back from college, to Benny's ambitions, to Vanessa's dreams of downtown life, to Abuela Claudia's enduring wisdom, the musical captures the humor, resilience, and determination of a neighborhood that refuses to be overlooked.

"In The Heights is a celebration of community and the power of dreaming out loud," says SBMT Artistic Director Walter M. Mayes. "Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes created a world that feels specific and authentic, yet universally relatable. At its heart, this musical asks what it means to build a home, to honor where you come from, and to invest in the people around you. Its rhythms are infectious, but it's the humanity of these characters that truly moves us."

The cast and creative team for In The Heights features a talented ensemble of Bay Area performers, and more than half the company are making their SBMT debut.

CAST

Usnavi - Alexander Reyes

Sonny - Mateo Lovato

Graffiti Pete - Osvaldo Mora

Abuela Claudia - Angie Alvarez

Daniela - Liliana Cristina Marcoida

Carla - Sierra Rose Albright

Kevin Rosario - John Ramirez

Camila - Evalina Maas- Espinoza

Nina - Corinna Laskin

Benny - Wesley Barker

Vanessa - Allison Taylor

Piragüero - Juan Moyoli

ENSEMBLE

Vanesa Barrios

América Bautista Barcenas (Camila Understudy)

Eva Huertas-Colliou (Nina Understudy)

Kristen Dabu (Vanessa Understudy)

Nique Eagen

Timothy Ford

Ivann Gelico

Adriana Hokk (Dance Captain)

Alberto Haro (Sonny & Piragüero Understudy)

Vilma Huertas (Abuela Understudy)

Mimi Jiron Del Llano (Graffiti Pete Understudy)

Kaylie Moniz

Miranda Rojas Aguilar

Christian Romero

Alejandra Ruiz (Daniela & Carla Understudy)

Robert Summers

Angelo Valenzuela Tobia

Mose Yoloye

Jennifer Yuan

CREATIVE TEAM

Director and Vocal Director - Dave Leon

Music Director - Tony Gaitan

Choreographer - Michael Saenz

Stage Manager - Carla McCreight

Costume Designer - Barbara Griswold

Hair & Makeup Designer - Aishy Panwar

Props Designer - Olivia Downey

Lighting Designer - Ed Hunter

Set Designer - Kalyn McKenzie

Projections Designer - Don Nguyen

Sound Designer - Jonah Phan

Assistant Director - Vanessa Alvarez

Assistant Stage Manager - Ximena Melgoza

Special offer:

If you call the box office and subscribe to SBMT's 2026-2027 season that includes Once Upon a Mattress, Come From Away, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific, they will give you the subscriber discount for the May 2026 production of In The Heights as well.

Performances take place at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Avenue, Saratoga, CA. Tickets range from $27-$59, with a $2 discount for seniors. Tickets are on sale now at SouthBayMT.com or by calling the SBMT Box Office at (408) 266-4734.

In The Heights is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.