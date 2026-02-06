TUTTI FRUTTI: THE MUSICAL Debuts on West Coast This Sunday

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Super Bad Theater Company will present TUTTI FRUTTI: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Little Richard, which will make its West Coast premiere at the Hofmann Theatre at Lesher Center for the Arts. The production, which is exclusively licensed by Sony Music Publishing, will play one performance on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Bay Area audiences will see the full 2.5-hour theatrical version of the production, as distinct from the company’s separate 90-minute tribute concert format.

The story is framed through the perspective of Scott, a journalist assigned to interview Richard Penniman for a feature on the inaugural Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 1986. Through that interview, the narrative traces Richard’s life beginning in 1948, including his discovery by Sister Rosetta Tharpe and his rise through the music industry until his departure in 1957, examining personal and professional influences on his work.

“When I approach these icons, I don't look at it as an impersonation,” Weathersby said. “I look at it as a responsibility. In the full theatrical show, we have the space to really explore the man.”

The production is directed by Snoop Robinson and has been remounted by Weathersby alongside assistant director and projection designer Tajianna Okechukwu. The cast includes Weathersby as Little Richard, Demetrius Perry as Richard Penniman, E’tian Parker as Clint Brantley, Yvonne Cobbs as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Cody Casey as Scott, Laiona Scott as Ernestine Campbell, Whitney Lampkin as Audrey Robinson, Dominic Antonich portraying Art Rupe, Pat Boone, and Alan Freed, and Benjamin C. Roberts as Bumps Blackwell. Ensemble members include Taryn Hannigan, Jataun Gilbert, and Michaela Sadler.

The creative team also includes choreography by Terrance M. Johnson with associate choreography by Tracy Freeman-Shaw, music arrangements by Justin Rayna, and musical direction by Rashon Sharp and Mike Herron. The production features a six-piece live band led by Vernon Hall, former tour bassist and singer for Tony! Toni! Toné!, with musicians Aaron Patterson, Mike Frost, Chris Brochard, Kyle Dooley, and Ryan Rodgers.

Tickets for TUTTI FRUTTI: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF Little Richard are available through the Lesher Center for the Arts box office and by phone at 925-943-7469.